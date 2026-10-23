M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Jewellery retailer targets Rs 275 crore; check dates, price band

The public issue comprises 1.7 crore equity shares. This includes a fresh issue of 1.36 crore shares worth Rs 220.32 crore at the upper end of the price band and an offer for sale of 34 lakh shares worth Rs 55.08 crore by promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani.

MK Sons Fine Jewels offers gold, diamond and cubic zirconia jewellery through its retail showroom chain. It currently operates three showrooms in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 152.8 crore will be used to set up one new showroom in Maharashtra and expand an existing showroom in Gujarat. Another Rs 30 crore will be used to repay debt, while the remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

The company reported a profit of Rs 15 crore on revenue of Rs 101.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. Its profit for the year ended March 2026 more than doubled to Rs 51.8 crore from Rs 23.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 53.4 per cent to Rs 538.7 crore from Rs 351.3 crore.

MK Sons Fine Jewels is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment by November 2 and make its stock market debut on November 4. Aryaman Financial Services is the merchant banker for the issue.