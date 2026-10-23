Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Jewellery retailer targets Rs 275 crore; check dates, price band

M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Jewellery retailer targets Rs 275 crore; check dates, price band

M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO opens on October 28 Check the price band, issue size, financial performance, use of proceeds and listing date.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:42 PM IST
M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Jewellery retailer targets Rs 275 crore; check dates, price bandMK Sons Fine Jewels offers gold, diamond and cubic zirconia jewellery through its retail showroom chain. It currently operates three showrooms in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai-based retail jewellery company MK Sons Fine Jewels has set a price band of Rs 153-162 per share for its initial public offering, which aims to raise Rs 275.4 crore and values the company at Rs 912 crore.

The IPO will open for public subscription on October 28 and close on October 30, while the anchor book will open for a day on October 27. The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to expand its showroom network, repay debt and meet general corporate requirements.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The public issue comprises 1.7 crore equity shares. This includes a fresh issue of 1.36 crore shares worth Rs 220.32 crore at the upper end of the price band and an offer for sale of 34 lakh shares worth Rs 55.08 crore by promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani.

MK Sons Fine Jewels offers gold, diamond and cubic zirconia jewellery through its retail showroom chain. It currently operates three showrooms in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 152.8 crore will be used to set up one new showroom in Maharashtra and expand an existing showroom in Gujarat. Another Rs 30 crore will be used to repay debt, while the remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

The company reported a profit of Rs 15 crore on revenue of Rs 101.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. Its profit for the year ended March 2026 more than doubled to Rs 51.8 crore from Rs 23.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 53.4 per cent to Rs 538.7 crore from Rs 351.3 crore.

MK Sons Fine Jewels is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment by November 2 and make its stock market debut on November 4. Aryaman Financial Services is the merchant banker for the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more