AI push puts tech companies in IPO spotlight

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Transline received SEBI’s observations on January 22, 2026. Its proposed IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 16.2 million equity shares by existing shareholders. There is no fresh issue, meaning the company will not raise new capital directly through the proposed offering. The price band and subscription dates have yet to be announced.

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Incorporated in 2001 and headquartered in New Delhi, Transline operates across video surveillance, biometric and identity management, IT infrastructure and technology-enabled services. Its customers include government departments, public-sector undertakings and large enterprises in sectors such as railways, smart cities, oil and gas, and information technology.

The company has also developed software platforms including StorePulse for AI-powered video analytics, CamStore for video compression and storage optimisation, and CheckCam for monitoring CCTV network health. Its business combines project-based systems-integration contracts with recurring revenue from maintenance agreements, software subscriptions and managed services.

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AI-linked IPO pipeline remains small

Transline’s proposed listing follows Fractal Analytics’ IPO filing. The enterprise AI and analytics company filed its draft offer documents with SEBI in August 2025 for a proposed ₹4,900-crore IPO. The offering included a fresh issue of up to ₹1,279.3 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹3,620.7 crore. Fractal subsequently received regulatory approval, marking a milestone for India’s AI-focused public-markets pipeline.

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Transline and Fractal represent two distinct segments of the AI technology ecosystem: the former focuses on surveillance and technology infrastructure, while the latter specialises in enterprise AI and analytics. Their progress through the regulatory process indicates that AI-linked businesses are beginning to feature more prominently in India’s IPO market. However, the two companies do not represent a comprehensive count of all AI-related IPO filings.

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Government expands AI infrastructure push

The Centre approved the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024, with an outlay of around ₹10,372 crore over five years. The programme aims to expand access to computing infrastructure, support the development of domestic AI models, finance startups and encourage AI applications across sectors.

Meanwhile, SEBI has addressed the use of AI and machine learning by regulated market participants. In June 2025, it issued a consultation paper outlining principles for the responsible use of AI and machine learning in securities markets, including governance, risk management and accountability. The regulator’s work concerns the use of AI within the securities ecosystem and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of companies seeking to raise money through IPOs.

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For investors assessing Transline’s proposed listing, key considerations will include its financial performance, valuation, order book, customer concentration and ability to generate recurring revenue. Because the proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale, investors will also need to examine the reasons for the selling shareholders’ exits and assess the company’s prospects independently of the broader AI growth narrative.