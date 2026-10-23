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Jio Platforms IPO creates global record with 1 crore applications; subscription hits 7.65x

Jio Platforms IPO creates global record with 1 crore applications; subscription hits 7.65x

RELIANCE1,172.60(1.00%)

Jio Platforms IPO received a record 1.08 crore applications and was subscribed 7.65 times by 1:15 pm on October 23. Check category-wise demand, bid value, latest GMP and key IPO details.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 1:32 PM IST
Jio Platforms IPO creates global record with 1 crore applications; subscription hits 7.65xJio Platforms is looking to raise Rs 30,213 crore through India’s largest-ever initial public offering, with shares priced at Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece.

Jio Platforms IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms scripted history on the third day of subscription as India's largest ever IPO become world's first ever issue attracted more than 1 crore applications (10 million). The issue will close for subscription Friday, that is, October 23, 2026.

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According to the data, the IPO of Jio Platforms was subscribed a total of 7.65 times as of 1.15 pm on Friday. The issue drew bids for 1,50,89,43,900 equity shares against the net offer of 19,75,25,934 equity shares for the IPO. So far, it was able to attract 1.08 crore applications making bids worth Rs 1.69 lakh crore by the same time

On a individual basis, the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 16.27 times, while quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 10.45 times. The allocations for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd and employees were booked 6.10 times and 2.57 times, respectively. Retail investors' portion was subscribed 2.14 times as of the given time.

In number of applications, Jio Platforms surpassed the likes of Waaree Energies Ltd, which attracted more than 97 applications. Other most subscribed IPOs in terms of applications include names like Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

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Jio Platforms is looking to raise Rs 30,213 crore through India’s largest-ever initial public offering, with shares priced at Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece. The issue comprises a fresh sale of 27 crore equity shares, and investors can apply for a minimum of 12 shares and in multiples of 12 thereafter.

Incorporated in 2019, Mumbai-based Jio Platforms is a technology company focused on digital connectivity, digital services and technology-led solutions. It has developed proprietary digital technologies and pan-India connectivity infrastructure to provide digital services to consumers and businesses.

Brokerages are largely positive about the issue, citing the company’s market leadership, growth prospects and valuations, even as its grey market premium has declined amid muted market sentiment. At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms will have a market capitalisation of about Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

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The IPO was most recently commanding a grey market premium of Rs 240-250 per share in the unofficial market, indicating a potential listing gain of 21-22 per cent for investors. The premium was about Rs 280 on the first day of bidding. However, GMP is just an indicator and should be seen as a guarantee.

Most brokerages have a positive view of the issue, citing Jio Platforms’ market leadership, potential ARPU growth and tariff increases, expansion in 5G and broadband, attractive valuations, strong cash flows and scope for debt reduction after the IPO.

However, dependence on ARPU growth and tariff increases, regulatory uncertainties, high capital expenditure requirements and competitive pressures remain key concerns.

Jio Platforms reported a net profit of Rs 7,764.10 crore on revenue of Rs 40,197.90 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. For FY26, the company posted a net profit of Rs 30,052.70 crore and revenue of Rs 1,49,759.10 crore.

The company has reserved shares worth Rs 2,500 crore for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd and Rs 500 crore for eligible employees. Employees will receive a discount of Rs 54 per share. Of the net offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 1:31 PM IST
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