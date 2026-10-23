4 IPO listings: Tonbo debuts at 66% premium, Sahajanand & Zetwerk gain; Bonfiglioli disappoints

As of listing price, investors in Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses made a profit of nearly Rs 820 on each lot allotted to them. Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses raised Rs 5,012 crore from its IPO, which was offered in the price band of Rs 143-151 per share with a lot size of 99 equity shares. The issue was subscribed only 3.6 times, fetching little over 1.99 lakh applications during the bidding process.



Tonbo Imaging India

Tonbo Imaging India shares started their market journey on a solid note, listing at a premium of 66 per cent at Rs 1,162 on the BSE and at premium of 65.71 per cent at Rs 1,160 on the BSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 700. The stock had been trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 450 apiece ahead of its debut, pointing to a potential listing gain of 64-65 per cent.

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As of listing price, investors of Tonbo Imaging India made a profit of nearly Rs 9,702 on each lot allotted. Tonbo Imaging India raised Rs 852 crore through its IPO, which was launched in the price band of Rs 665-700 per share with a lot size of 21 shares. The issue received an overall subscription of 135.90 times getting bids worth nearly Rs 80,000 crore through over 55.24 lakh applications.



Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Shares of Sahajanand Medical Technologies made a decent debut on the stock exchanges, listing at a premium of 7.82 per cent at Rs 371.15 on NSE and at 6.99 per cent Rs 368.05 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 344. In the grey market, the stock was commanding a GMP of Rs 17-20 per share before listing, implying a premium of around 5-6 per cent over the IPO price.

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As of listing price, investors of Sahajanand Medical Technologies made a profit of nearly Rs 1,160 on each lot allotted. Sahajanand raised around Rs 475 crore through its IPO, sold in the price band of Rs 327-344 per share with a lot size of 43 equity shares. The IPO saw a subscription of 14.20 times, getting over 3.22 lakh applications and bids worth nearly Rs 4,800 crore.



Bonfiglioli Transmissions

Bonfiglioli Transmissions shares witnessed a muted listing on Friday, debuting at Rs 586 on the NSE and the BSE, which is also the issue price, representing flat debut. However, the listing has been below the expectations. Ahead of the listing, the stock was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 65-70 per share, indicating a positive for the investors.

As of listing price, Bonfiglioli Transmissions investors made a no profit or loss on each lot allotted. Bonfiglioli Transmissions offered its shares was price in the range of Rs 558.586 per share with a lot size of 25 equity shares. Its issue was entirely an offer-for-sale of Rs 2,534 crore. The IPO was subscribed 46.06 times, attracting nearly 34.45 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 81,720 crore.

