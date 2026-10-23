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4 IPO listings: Tonbo debuts at 66% premium, Sahajanand & Zetwerk gain; Bonfiglioli disappoints

4 IPO listings: Tonbo debuts at 66% premium, Sahajanand & Zetwerk gain; Bonfiglioli disappoints

IPO listing today: Tonbo Imaging, Zetwerk, Sahajanand Medical Technologies and Bonfiglioli Transmissions made their market debut on October 23. Check listing prices.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 9:54 AM IST
4 IPO listings: Tonbo debuts at 66% premium, Sahajanand & Zetwerk gain; Bonfiglioli disappointsThese four IPOs were open for subscription between October 15-19, cumulatively raising nearly Rs 8,900 crore.

Four companies namely— Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, Bonfiglioli Transmissions and Sahajanand Medical Technologies — made their stock market debut on Friday, October 23 after cumulatively raising Rs 8,873 crore from investors between October 15-19. Here's how listing fared for them.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses
Shares of Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses made a positive stock market debut as the stock was listed with a premium of 5.46 per cent at Rs 159.25 on NSE and with a premium of 5.3 per cent at Rs 159 on NSE against the issue price of Rs 151. Ahead of its listing, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1-2 apiece, suggesting a muted listing for the investors.

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As of listing price, investors in Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses made a profit of nearly Rs 820 on each lot allotted to them. Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses raised Rs 5,012 crore from its IPO, which was offered in the price band of Rs 143-151 per share with a lot size of 99 equity shares. The issue was subscribed only 3.6 times, fetching little over 1.99 lakh applications during the bidding process.


Tonbo Imaging India
Tonbo Imaging India shares started their market journey on a solid note, listing at a premium of 66 per cent at Rs 1,162 on the BSE and at premium of 65.71 per cent at Rs 1,160 on the BSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 700. The stock had been trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 450 apiece ahead of its debut, pointing to a potential listing gain of 64-65 per cent.

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As of listing price, investors of Tonbo Imaging India made a profit of nearly Rs 9,702 on each lot allotted. Tonbo Imaging India raised Rs 852 crore through its IPO, which was launched in the price band of Rs 665-700 per share with a lot size of 21 shares. The issue received an overall subscription of 135.90 times getting bids worth nearly Rs 80,000 crore through over 55.24 lakh applications.


Sahajanand Medical Technologies
Shares of Sahajanand Medical Technologies made a decent debut on the stock exchanges, listing at a premium of 7.82 per cent at Rs 371.15 on NSE and at 6.99 per cent Rs 368.05 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 344. In the grey market, the stock was commanding a GMP of Rs 17-20 per share before listing, implying a premium of around 5-6 per cent over the IPO price.

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As of listing price, investors of Sahajanand Medical Technologies made a profit of nearly Rs 1,160 on each lot allotted. Sahajanand raised around Rs 475 crore through its IPO, sold in the price band of Rs 327-344 per share with a lot size of 43 equity shares. The IPO saw a subscription of 14.20 times, getting over 3.22 lakh applications and bids worth nearly Rs 4,800 crore.


Bonfiglioli Transmissions
Bonfiglioli Transmissions shares witnessed a muted listing on Friday, debuting at Rs 586 on the NSE and the BSE, which is also the issue price, representing flat debut. However, the listing has been below the expectations. Ahead of the listing, the stock was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 65-70 per share, indicating a positive for the investors.

As of listing price, Bonfiglioli Transmissions investors made a no profit or loss on each lot allotted. Bonfiglioli Transmissions offered its shares was price in the range of Rs 558.586 per share with a lot size of 25 equity shares. Its issue was entirely an offer-for-sale of Rs 2,534 crore. The IPO was subscribed 46.06 times, attracting nearly 34.45 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 81,720 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 9:54 AM IST
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