Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, IKS Health: Check subscription status & GMPs of 5 IPOs

FIve mainboard IPOs- One Mobikwik Systems, Vishal Mega Mart and Sai Life Sciences, and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) International Gemmological Institute- are giving a major opportunity to investors to try their luck in the primary market. The former three-opened on Wednesday and will conclude today, while the remaining two will close for bidding next week.

Mobikwik's Rs 572-crore IPO was overall booked 67.60 times. As per data from BSE, the investors made bids for 80,25,38,031 equity shares, or compared to the 1,18,71,696 equity shares offered for the bidding by 2.40 pm on Friday. Retail portion was booked over 114 times, while NIIs portion was subscribed nearly 90 times. QIB allocation was booked at 40 times.



One Mobikwik Systems is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 265-279 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 53 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 572 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,05,01,792 equity shares.



Similarly, Vishal Mega Mart's issue was subscribed 10.79 times and Sai Life Sciences primary offering was booked 4.38 times cent as of the given time. For Vishal Mega Mart's issue, retail and NIIs portions were booked 1.94 times and 11.7 5 times respectively. Retail portion in Sai Life Sciences IPO was booked 92 per cent, while NIIs allocation saw 2.88 times bids. QIBs allocation in both IPOs was booked 25.54times and 12.14 times, respectively.



Vishal Mega Mart is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 8,000 crore via IPO, by selling its shares in the price band of Rs 74-78 apiece, with a lot size of 190 shares The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoters. Sai Life Science is offering its shares in the range of Rs 522-549, with a lot size of Rs 27 shares, to raise Rs 3,042.6 crore. It includes a fresh share sale of Rs 950 crore.



The strong response for Mobikwik IPO has led to a rise in its grey market premium (GMP), where it stood at Rs 150-155 apiece on Friday, suggesting strong gains of up to 55 per cent to the investors. Similarly, Vishal Mega Mart was commanding a GMP of Rs 16-19 apiece, signaling about 20 per cent listing pop. Sai Life Sciences's GMP dropped to Rs 20-22 (4 per cent) following a muted bidding.



The IPO of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions was overall booked 2.30 times as of the second day's bidding. Investors made bids for 2,38,09,192 equity shares against the 1,03,66,780 equity shares offered in the issue. Rs 2,498 crore IPO opened on Thursday and will close for bidding on Monday, December 16.



On an individual basis, the quota for retail investors is subscribed 3.53 times, while NIIs portion is booked 2.31 times. QIB allocation saw 1.89 times bids and employee portion was booked 1.54 times as of the given time. Price band for the issue has been fixed in the range of Rs 1,265-1,329 with a lot size of 11 equity shares.



Last, but on the least, International Gemmological Institute (India) launched its Rs 4,225 crore IPO on Friday, December 13. The issue which is being sold in the range of Rs 397-417 apiece with a lot size of 35 equity shares, was booked only 12 per cent as of the given time. Retail portion was booked 51 per cent and the employees portion was booked 1.84 times. NIIs quota saw 8 per cent bids.



Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 375 apiece, suggesting about 28 per cent gains for the investors. However, GMP stood at Rs 425, before the issue opened for bidding. The GMP for International Gemmological Institute stood at Rs 80-82 apiece, suggesting 19-20 per cent gains for the investors.