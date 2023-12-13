Motisons Jewellers IPO to open on December 18; check price band and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers will open for bidding on Monday, December 18. The Jewellery firm is selling his shares in the range of Rs 52-55 apiece, with a lot size of 250 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The bidding for the issue will conclude on Wednesday, December 20.



Motisons Jewellers, established in October 1997, sells gold, diamond and Kundan jewellery and other jewellery products. The company sells pearls, silver, platinum and other metals. The company offers a wide range of products including traditional, modern and combination designs in various jewellery lines. Its flagship store, Motisons Tower, is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.



The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 151.09 crore, comprising of a sale of 27,471,000 fresh equity shares. Net proceeds from the issue would be utilised for repayment of existing borrowings availed by the company from scheduled commercial banks; funding the working capital requirements of the company; and general corporate purposes.



Its products are suitable for various occasions such as weddings and celebrations as well as for everyday use, for all ages and genders and in different price ranges. The company offers a wide range of jewellery products with over 300,000 designs in gold, diamonds and other materials at different price points.



Motisons Jewellers reported a net profit of Rs 5.48 crore with a revenue of Rs 86.76 crore for the period ended on June 30, 2023. The company's net profit came in at Rs 22.20 crore with a revenue of Rs 366.81 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

Holani Consultants is the sole book running lead manager of the Motisons Jewellers IPO, while Link Intime India Private is the registrar for the issue. The anchor book for the issue will open on Friday, December 15. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses- both BSE and NSE- on Tuesday, December 26.

