Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

Mukka Proteins is likely to finalise the basis of allotment for its recent public issue on Tuesday, March 5. Bidders could receive messages, alerts or emails regarding debit of funds or revocations of IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, March 06. The fish protein products manufacturer had received a solid response for its IPO.



Mukka Proteins sold its IPO in the price band of Rs 26-28 per share with a lot size of 535 equity shares, between February 29 and March 04. The company raised Rs 224 crore through its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 8 crore equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a whooping 136.99 times, thanks to dull buying interest from all categories of investors. The quota for non-institutional bidders was subscribed 250.38 times while the portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 189.28 times. The allocation for retail investors was undersubscribed and was booked 58.52 times.



Grey market premium (GMP) of MUkka Proteins has seen a sharp rise following the robust bidding for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a hefty premium of Rs 35 per share in the unofficial, suggesting a listing pop of 125 per cent for the investors. However, it was around Rs 25-30, when the issue was opened for bidding.



Mukka Proteins was incorporated in March 2003 and it specializes in the production of fish protein products. The company manufactures and delivers fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste, crucial components for aqua feed used in fish and shrimp farming, as well as poultry feed for broilers and layers, and pet food for dogs and cats.



Brokerage firms tracking the issue mostly had a positive opinion on the issue on the back of rising demand for fish proteins and fish oil across various sectors, expansion plans in more countries and strong financial performance. However, some analysts flagged dependance on some big players and changes in policy and licensing may pose challenges to the company.



Fedex Securities is the sole book running lead manager of the Mukka Proteins IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company are likely to be listed at the bourses on both BSE and NSE with March 7, Thursday as the tentative date of debut.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Mukka Proteins, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Mukka Proteins Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Cameo Corporate Services (https://ipo.cameoindia.com), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.



1) Go to the web portal of Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You will be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In adjacent box, add the value or your details selected in the previous box.

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit submit.



