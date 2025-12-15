BEL shares in focus on disclosure of additional orders, check details 

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in focus today after the firm said it has secured additional orders worth Rs 776 crore since the last disclosure on November 14, 2025. The multibagger defence stock ended 0.40% higher at Rs 389.40 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 387.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.84 lakh crore. BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 272% in three years and 920% in five years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The state-run PSU defence firm said major orders received include indigenous Counter Unmanned Aerial System (SAKSHAM), Software Defined Radios, Anti Drone Systems, communication equipment, medical electronics, gun control systems, weapon control systems, security software, avionics, masts, components, upgrades, spares, services etc.

The firm reported a 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 969.13 crore as compared to Rs 776.14 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 5.2% YoY to Rs 4,416.83 crore against Rs 4,198.77 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.