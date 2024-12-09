Nisus Finance Services IPO: Check allotment status, latest GMP and listing date

Nisus Finance Services is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, December 09. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, December 10. The financial services player saw a robust response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Nisus Finance Services Co was open for bidding between December 4 and December 6. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 170-180 per share with a lot size of 800 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 114.24 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 101.62 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 7,00,800 shares worth Rs 12.61 crore.



The SME issue was overall subscribed a solid 192.29 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 451.21 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 139.78 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 93.84 times.



The grey market premium of Nisus Finance Services has seen a major cut following a sharp rise following a strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 75-80 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 42-45 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 95-100 over the weekend.



Founded in 2013, Nisus Finance Services Co offers financial services such as transaction advisory services, fund and asset management, private equity and venture debt and capital solutions to corporate clients. It has two core business segments- Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management.



Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Nisus Finance Services IPO, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Nisus Finance Services IPO is Spread X Securities. Shares of the company shall be listed on BSE SME platform with December 11, Wednesday as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Nisus Finance Services, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Nisus Finance Services Co Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited (https:https://www.skylinerta.com/), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

2) Click on public issues in the blue-tab.

3) Select the company in the dropbox, whose allotment status you need to check.

4) Enter the details of the mode of your choice out of: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

5) Hit Search to know your allotment status.