Business Today
Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, IKS Health among 5 IPOs to raise a total of Rs 18,340 cr this week

As many as five main board issues will open for bidding this week (second week of December), raising a total of Rs 18,340 crore from the investors.

Companies from various sectors including retail, healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, fintech and jewellery segment will launch their IPOs this week. Companies from various sectors including retail, healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, fintech and jewellery segment will launch their IPOs this week.

The second week of December is set to be a busy one for primary market participants thanks to a strong pipeline of initial public offering (IPOs) opening this week. As many as five main board issues will open for bidding later this week, raising a total of Rs 18,340 crore from the investors, after a mixed response for the primary issues in the last two months.

Companies from various sectors including retail, healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, fintech and jewellery segment will launch their IPOs this week, with as many as three issues opening on Wednesday, December 11. However, two issues will conclude for bidding next week. Here are the details for all five mainboard IPOs this week:

 

Vishal Mega Mart

The Rs 8,000 crore IPO of Vishal Mega Mart opens for bidding between December 11 and December 13. The retail hypermarket chain shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 74-78 apiece, for which investors can apply for a minimum of 190 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

 

Sai Life Sciences

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences will also remain open between December 11 and December 13. The pharma player has fixed its price band in the range of Rs 522-549 apiece with a lot size of 27 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 3,042.62 crore via IPO which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 950 and an OFS of up to 3,81,16,934 equity shares.

 

One Mobikwik Systems

The parent company of fintech platform Mobikwik will also launch its IPO between December 11 and December 13. The new age internet company is raising a total of Rs 572 crore, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 20,501,792 equity shares. Price band of the issue has been fixed in the range of Rs 265-279 apiece with a lot size of 53 equity shares.

 

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health)

Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions will launch its IPO on Thursday, December 12 and will conclude on Monday, December 16. The healthcare admin solutions player will raise about Rs 2,500 crore via IPO, offering its shares in the range of Rs 1,265-1,329. The issue can be subscribed for a minimum of 11 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

 

International Gemmological Institute (India)

Last issue for this week shall be International Gemmological Institute, which will open for bidding on Friday, December 13 and can be bid until Tuesday, December 17. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 4,225 crore which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 1,475 crore and OFS of up to 2,750 crore by its promoter. Price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 397-417 apiece, with a lot size of 35 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 09, 2024, 7:34 AM IST
