Stocks in news: Wipro, Paytm, RITES, Welspun Corp, CEAT, Biocon, JSW Energy & Suven Pharma

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly lower on Friday after the RBI's monetary policy, snapping the five-day winning streak. BSE Sensex fell 56.74 points or 0.07 per cent to end at 81,709.12. NSE's Nifty50 eased 30.60 points or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 24,677.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 09, 2024:

Related Articles



Wipro: The IT solutions provider announced a collaboration with SIAM.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program in Thailand. The companies will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to develop an AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand.



One 97 Communications: Paytm's subsidiary, One97 Communications Singapore (Paytm Singapore), has approved the sale of stock acquisition rights (SARs) held in PayPay Corporation, Japan (PayPay). These SARs, acquired by Paytm Singapore in September 2020, will be sold to a SoftBank Vision Fund 2 entity for net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion (Rs 2,364 crore).



Welspun Corp: The metal company has received two additional large orders in the USA, one each for HSAW and HFIW pipes, for the supply of coated pipes for a natural gas pipeline project. With the addition of these two new orders, the value of the cumulative orders received by its USA plant till date in Q3FY25 has exceeded Rs 7,000 crore.



CEAT: The tyre maker has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Camso brand’s off-highway construction equipment tyre and track business from Michelin for $225 million. The transaction includes the business with revenues of $213 million in CY23, along with two manufacturing facilities and global ownership of the Camso brand, after an initial 3-year licensing period.



RITES: The railway company has received a $9.7 million order from the Guyana government for the upgrading of the Palmyra to Moleson Creek highway.



Biocon: The biopharmaceutical company has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) with a voluntary action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its API facility (site 2) in Bengaluru. This report is based on a surveillance inspection conducted by the USFDA between September 23-27.



JSW Energy: The utility firm's subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of award from NTPC for setting up a 400 MW solar power project. Furthermore, its other subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal), has been the successful bidder for the BARTAP Coal Mine in Odisha, with an estimated geological reserve of 1,600 MT. It has executed the coal mine development and production agreement.



Suven Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company will acquire a 56 per cent stake in US-based NJ Bio, Inc, an ADC specialist player, at a $100 million pre-money valuation, investing $64.4 million, including $15 million for growth initiatives. This acquisition strengthens Suven’s positioning as a technology-driven CDMO with end-to-end ADC/XDC solutions.



Bajaj Healthcare: The pharma company’s API manufacturing site in Vadodara, Gujarat, has received approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia. The site has already received approval from the USFDA and EU. With this recognition, the company expects to attract more CDMO contracts from existing and new clients. The TGA approval is valid for 24 months.



NLC India: The PSU coal player has been declared the successful bidder by the Ministry of Coal for the New Patrapara South Coal Mine in Odisha. This is the third commercial coal mine for NLC India, and the company is committed to its capacity addition.



Easy Trip Planners: The travel services company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 49.03 per cent stake in Pflege Home Health Care Center LLC, and a 49 per cent stake in Planet Education Australia Pty. It has also signed a share subscription agreement to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Jeewani Hospitality. UAE-based Pflege is engaged in the business of medical tourism, assisting patients from the Indian subcontinent, Turkey, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.



Delta Corp: The company has revised its scheme related to the demerger of its hospitality and real estate business. The revised scheme provides for the demerger of the Dhargal project into Deltin Hotel & Resorts, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Penland, while the remaining hospitality and real estate business will be demerged into Delta Penland. There is no change in the share entitlement ratio provided earlier.



Linc: The stationary products company has fixed December 20 as the record date for the split of equity shares and the issue of bonus shares. It will split each equity share of face value of Rs 10 into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each, and further will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.