Om Freight Forwarder's IPO to open on September 29; details here

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 29, 2025, with the subscription window open until October 3, 2025. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 128 to Rs 135 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 111 shares, in multiples of 111 shares thereafter.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of 72.5 lakh shares. Proceeds from the fresh issue, around Rs 17.14 crore, will be used to acquire commercial vehicles and heavy equipment, along with general corporate purposes.

Om Freight is a third-generation, Mumbai-based logistics provider offering end-to-end supply chain solutions. It provides services across sea, air, road and rail, including freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, transportation, vessel agency services and project cargo handling.

The company has over four decades of experience and operates across 28 branches in India with a global reach of more than 800 destinations through partnerships. Its client base spans industries such as minerals, steel, coal, oil and gas, energy, FMCG and infrastructure.

Its revenue was Rs 490.1 crore in FY25 compared with Rs 471.1 crore in FY23, while net profit stood at Rs 21.9 crore in FY25 versus Rs 27.1 crore in FY23. It handled a cargo volume of 66.86 MMT in FY25.

The IPO is managed by Smart Horizon Capital Advisors as book-running lead managers, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd as registrar. 50 per cent of the issue will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent to retail investors and 15 per cent to non-institutional bidders.

Om Freight aims to strengthen its position as a full-service logistics provider in India and beyond.