Park Medi World IPO to open on December 10; key details of 100th mainboard IPO of 2025

Park Medi World, operator of the Park Hospital chain in North India, is launching its Rs 920 crore initial public offering on 10 December, closing on 12 December. The anchor book allocation is on 9 December. The IPO price band is Rs 154 to Rs 162 per share, with a face value of Rs 2.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 92 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904 at the upper end. At the highest price, the expected post-listing market capitalisation is Rs 6,997.28 crore. Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on 17 December. Of the total offer, 35% is reserved for retail, 50% for qualified institutional buyers, and 15% for non-institutional investors.

For small high net-worth individuals (sNII), the minimum application is 1,288 shares (Rs 2,08,656). Large NII (bNII) investors must apply for at least 6,256 shares (Rs 10 lakh minimum). Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, and Intensive Fiscal Services are merchant bankers; Kfin Technologies is the registrar.

The IPO aims to raise Rs 770 crore via a fresh issue, with Rs 150 crore through an offer-for-sale by promoter Dr Ajit Gupta. The size was reduced from an earlier Rs 1,260 crore proposal. Promoters hold 95.55% of the company; 4.55% is owned by institutional investors including Abakkus Asset Manager, Carnelian, SBI General Insurance, Sattva Developers, and Urudavan Investment, which acquired 3.6% between October and November 2025.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 380 crore is allocated for debt repayment. As of October 2025, Park Medi World had consolidated borrowings of Rs 624.3 crore. Rs 60.5 crore will fund a new hospital under Park Medicity (NCR), and Rs 27.4 crore is for medical equipment for Park Medi World and subsidiaries Blue Heavens and Ratangiri. The remainder will go to general corporate purposes.

Park Medi World operates 14 NABH-accredited, multi-super specialty hospitals: eight in Haryana, one in Delhi, three in Punjab, and two in Rajasthan. The network offers over 30 super-specialty and specialty services, including internal medicine, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopaedics, and oncology.

The company reported a profit of Rs 139.1 crore for the six months ended September 2025, a 23.3% increase from Rs 112.9 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 17% to Rs 808.7 crore, compared with Rs 691.5 crore in the prior period Park Medi World’s IPO is the 100th mainboard listing for 2025