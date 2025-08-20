Patel Retail IPO: Check subscription status, latest GMP, price band & key details

The IPO of Patel Retail is witnessing a strong demand during the second day of bidding. The issue was subscribed over six times on day one. Its grey market premium is holding firm at Rs 49-50 apiece, signaling a decent listing pop of 19-20 per cent for the investors. The IPO opened on Tuesday, August 19, can be applied until Thursday, August 21. Here are key details of Patel Retail IPO:



Q. What is the price band for the Patel Retail IPO?

Ans: Patel Retail is selling its shares in the range of Rs 237-255.



Q. What is the lot size for the Patel Retail IPO?

Ans: Patel Retail has fixed lot size at 58 equity shares in its IPO. Investors can apply for a minimum of 58 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Each lot of the company shall cost Rs 14,790 to the investors.

Q. How much is Patel Retail planning to raise via the IPO?

Ans: Vikram Solar is looking to raise a total of Rs 242.76 crore via IPO, which include a fresh share sale of 85.18 lakh equity shares worth Rs 217.21 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10.02 lakh equity shares worth Rs 25.55 crore.

Q. What is the basis of the allotment date for Patel Retail IPO?

Ans: The basis of allotment for Patel Retail IPO will be finalized on Friday, August 22, 2025. The initiation of refund and credit of shares will happen on Monday, August 25, 2025.



Q. When is the listing date of Patel Retail IPO?

Ans: Patel Retail share will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The stock will be listed on both BSE and NSE.



Q. How much has the Patel Retail IPO been subscribed so far?

Ans: The IPO of Patel Retail was subscribed 12.83 times as of 1.15 pm on Wednesday, August 20. Investors applied for 10,02,44,648 equity shares against 78,15,612 equity shares offered. Retail quota was booked 11.54 times, while non-institutional investors' allocation was booked 16.64 times. The QIB portion was booked 10 times as of the same time.



About Patel Retail

Incorporated in 2008, Ambernath-based Patel Retail is a retail supermarket chain that operates primarily in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas. Fedex Securities is the sole book running lead manager of Patel Retail IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.



Brokerage views on Patel Retail IPO

Brokerage firms including Anand Rathi, BP Equities, Choice Borking, Marwadi Financial Services, and Ventura Securities have suggested to apply for the issue, while SBI Securities and Arihant Capital Markets are 'neutral' on the issue. Swastika Investmart suggested to avoid the issue.