PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today: How to check status, GMP signals flat listing outlook

PhysicsWallah, one of India's most followed edtech platforms, is set to finalise the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. The Rs 3,480-crore IPO -- among the largest from the edtech sector -- closed on Thursday with moderate subscription and a nil grey market premium (GMP), indicating a cautious sentiment ahead of its market debut on November 18 on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO, open for bidding between November 11 and 13, received applications for 33.62 crore shares against 18.62 crore shares on offer, reflecting an overall subscription of 1.81 times, according to NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment led demand with a 2.7-times subscription. The retail investor portion saw marginal interest at 1.06 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category remained undersubscribed at 0.48 times.

The issue comprised a fresh equity sale of 28.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares worth Rs 380 crore. The company plans to utilise the proceeds for fit-outs at new offline and hybrid learning centres, lease payments at existing facilities and investments in its subsidiary Xylem Learning, in addition to general corporate purposes.

Investors can check the allotment status through BSE, NSE and the registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. On BSE website, applicants must select 'Equity,' choose 'PhysicsWallah Ltd' and enter their PAN or application number. (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

NSE applicants can access the 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' section, select the symbol 'PHYSICS' and provide their application credentials. (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Allotment details are also available on MUFG Intime India's portal, where users can retrieve status using PAN, application number, DP/Client ID or bank account details. (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html)

Shares allotted to successful bidders are expected to be credited to Demat accounts on Monday, November 17.

Founded in 2016 by educator Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah has grown from a YouTube-based learning channel into a multi-format edtech enterprise.