Biocon clarifies on reports of possible merger, IPO plans for Biocon Biologics

Biocon Ltd on Friday issued a clarification through an exchange filing in response to media reports suggesting that the company was considering a merger of its unlisted subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) with the parent entity, along with potential IPO and share-swap options.

The company stated that the reports referred to its earlier communication from May this year, reiterating that a formal process is still underway. "This is with reference to the news published / appearing in the mainstream media w.r.t. Biocon Limited (BL) considering merging Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), an unlisted subsidiary of the Company, IPO and share swap options," Biocon said.

Highlighting its May 8, 2025, release, the company noted that its Board had set up a committee to explore restructuring possibilities. It said the committee was mandated to "evaluate various strategic options for restructuring including the merger of BBL and BL." These evaluations, the statement added, would consider legal and tax implications and would remain subject to board, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Biocon reiterated that the internal review is ongoing. "Accordingly, the Committee constituted as aforesaid is still evaluating the best value creation option," the company said.

The Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical firm also clarified that no material development has taken place that requires disclosure under market regulations. "At this stage, there is no material event/ information that requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," it noted.

Biocon further stated that it "adheres to the highest standards of governance and disclosures and will make appropriate disclosures in compliance with applicable laws, as and when required."

Shares of Biocon closed 2.03 per cent higher at Rs 417.05 on Thursday.