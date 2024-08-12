scorecardresearch
NEWS

Positron Energy IPO opens today: Check price band, lot size, GMP and more

Positron Energy IPO opens today: Check price band, lot size, GMP and more

Positron Energy is looking to raise a total of Rs 51.21 crore via its IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of 20,48,400 shares. It raised a total of Rs 14.58 crore from 10 anchor investors.

Positron Energy provides management and technical advisory for the oil and gas industry. It offers end-to-end gas distribution solutions. Positron Energy provides management and technical advisory for the oil and gas industry. It offers end-to-end gas distribution solutions.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Positron Energy opens for bidding on Monday August 12 and investors can apply for the SME issue until Wednesday, August 14. The company is offering its shares in the price band of Rs 238-250 per share with a lot size of 600 equity shares.
 

Positron Energy provides management and technical advisory for the oil and gas industry. It offers end-to-end gas distribution solutions, including management consultancy, project management, and operation and management services. It has developed a gas aggregation business focusing on natural gas and utilizes common carrier pipeline networks in the Indian market.
 

Positron Energy is looking to raise a total of Rs 51.21 crore via its IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of 20,48,400 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 14.58 crore from 10 anchor investors which included names like BofA Securities Europe SA, NAV Capital VCC, Minerva Ventures, Shine Star Build Cap, Matterhorn India, Craft Emerging Market Fund and more.
 

Retail investors can apply for a single lot only or 600 equity shares, amounting to Rs 1,50,000 at the upper end of the price band. Non-retail investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots or at least 1,200 equity shares amounting to Rs 3,00,000. The company has reserved 1,02,600 shares as the market maker portion.
 

Incorporated in 2008, Positron Energy has ISO certification, which ensures the quality of consultancy and O&M services provided to the oil and gas sector. The company has a total workforce of 140 employees at various project sites across India.
 

Positron Energy is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 150 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 60 per cent for the investors. However, the grey market premium stood at Rs 120 per share when the issue was announced for bidding.
 

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Positron Energy reported a net profit of Rs 8.79 crore with a revenue of Rs 135.41 crore. The company's bottomline came in at Rs 2.13 crore with a revenue of Rs 52.02 crore for the financial year 2022-23. It is currently commands a total market capitalization of Rs 190 crore.
 

Positron Energy has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while retail investors will have 35 per cent of the net offering and remaining 15 per cent of the net offer will be allocated to non-institutional investors (NIIs) of the issue.
 

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Positron Energy IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Positron Energy IPO is Spread X Securities. Shares of the company shall be listed on NSE SME platform on Tuesday, August 20.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 7:54 AM IST
