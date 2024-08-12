Stocks in news: Adani stocks, L&T, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Bharat Dynamics, IRFC & Auro Pharma

Indian benchmark indices settled with strong gains during the trading session on Friday amid positive global cues. BSE Sensex jumped 819.69 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end the day at 79,705.91. NSE's Nifty50 gained 250.50 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 24,367.50 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, August 12, 2024:



Related Articles

Q1 results today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Vodafone India, NMDC, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, SJVN, Voltas, AIA Engineering, National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, ITI, Natco Pharma, DOMS Industries, Olectra Greentech, Cera Sanitaryware, Balrampur Chini Mills and more will announce their results for June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate action today: Shares of GRP will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of CAMS, ICICI Bank, India Pesticides, NHPC, Rossell India, UPL, The Grob Tea Company and more will trade ex-dividend later today.



Adani Group stocks: All the 10 listed Adani Group companies including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Ambuja Cements, ACC and NDTV will be in focus after Hindenburg's latest allegations of involvement of Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's involvement in the conglomerate.



Larsen & Toubro: The infra major's subsidiary L&T Semiconductor Technologies has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in SiliConch Systems.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender has acquired 30 lakh equity shares of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for Rs 30 crore. With this, the bank’s current shareholding in ONDC is 5.10 per cent.



Bharat Dynamics: The state-run defence manufacturer reported an 82.8 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 7.2 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024. The company's revenue from operations slipped 35.8 per cent to Rs 191.2 crore, while Ebitda loss stood at Rs 52 crore for the quarter.



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run gas and oil company has received approval from the Government of India for the infusion of additional equity capital of up to Rs 10,501 crore in ONGC Petro Additions, conversion of backstopped compulsorily convertible debentures amounting to Rs 7,778 crore, and balance payment of Rs 86 crore with respect to share warrants.



Siemens: The industrial technology firm Ltd reported a 26.8 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 577.7 crore for the third quarter that ended June 30, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased 6.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,203.5 crore, while Ebitda increased 22 per cent to Rs 691.5 crore in the reported quarter.



Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender has raised lending rates by 5 basis points (bps) on its three-month, six-month, and one-year tenures, effective August 12.



Aurobindo Pharma: The Hyderabad-based pharma major's consolidated net profit increased 61 per cent YoY to Rs 919 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024, aided by strong sales across markets. Its revenue from operations was up nearly 11 per cent to Rs 7,567 crore in the June quarter.



Honasa Consumer: The Mamaearth parent reported a 63 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to Rs 40 crore. The revenue from operations for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 554 crore, higher by 19 per cent YoY. It registered product business growth of 20.3 per cent with an underlying volume growth (UVG) of 25.2 per cent.



Shipping Corporation of India: The state-run shipping player reported a 69.9 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 291.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024. Its revenue from operations increased 26.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,514.3 crore, while Ebitda jumped 40.4 per cent to Rs 509.7 crore.



Atul: The speciality chemical player's subsidiary Atul Bioscience has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility at Ambernath, Maharashtra. The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from May 6 to May 10, which concluded with zero FDA 483 observations.



Inox Wind: The wind energy solutions provider returned to black as it posted a Rs 50 crore profit after tax during the June 2024 quarter on account of a surge in income. The company's total revenue surged 85 per cent to Rs 651 crore.



Mastek: Hiral Chandrana has resigned as Group CEO of the company. The board has recommended Umang Nahata as the Interim Group CEO of Mastek Group, effective August 10. Umang Nahata is currently one of the non-executive directors of the company.



Sun TV Network: The broadcasting major reported a 5.48 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 559.58 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024. Its revenue from operations was down 2.72 per cent to Rs 1,312.40 crore during the quarter under review.



Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: The auto ancillary's subsidiary Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Piaggio Vehicles, a 100 per cent Indian subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group to collaborate to develop and supply LFP (lithium iron phosphate) Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) cells and chargers for its electric vehicles.



Caplin Point Laboratories: The USFDA conducted an unannounced inspection of Caplin Steriles’ injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility at Gummidipoondi. The inspection was conducted between August 5 and August 9 and concluded with zero observations.



Sky Gold: The jewellery player reported a 98.97 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.45 per cent YoY to Rs 723.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.



Coffee Day Enterprises: The IDBI Trusteeship Services has admitted Coffee Day Enterprises into the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for Rs 228.45 crore. The company is planning to take the required legal action in this regard.



Bartronics India: The IT services player has partnered with Augmont Goldtech in a five-year association in order to improvise the accessibility and distribution of Gold and Silver across the country. This collaboration will utilize Bartronics Financial Inclusion Networks and broad distribution channels to market Augmont’s Gold and Silver Bullion and Jewellery.

