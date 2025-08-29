Mukesh Ambani confirms Jio IPO in 2026 at AGM 2025; lists achievements, future roadmap

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), is set to go public in the first half of 2026, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s Annual General Meeting on Friday, August 29. Ambani said the upcoming IPO will “unlock global-scale shareholder value,” marking a major milestone for the telecom giant that has transformed India’s digital landscape since its launch in 2016.

“Just a week from now, Jio will enter its 10th year. I am proud to share that the Jio family has crossed 500 million customers,” said Mukesh Ambani.

At the Reliance Industries AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani highlighted Jio’s five big achievements:

Making voice calls free across India.

Turning video consumption on mobile phones into a daily habit for millions.

Laying the foundation for India’s digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar and UPI.

Enabling the creation of India’s digital ecosystem.

Helping build the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, supporting over 100 unicorns.

Ambani underscored that Jio’s growth story reflects its central role in shaping India’s digital revolution while laying the groundwork for future innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mukesh Ambani had first hinted at a Jio IPO back in 2019, stating that both Jio and Reliance Retail would be moving towards a public listing within five years.

“Jio will herald the AI revolution in India. Our motto is AI everywhere for everyone,” said Mukesh Ambani on Friday.

Outlining Jio’s future roadmap, Ambani said the company’s plans rest on five key assurances:

Connecting every Indian through mobile and home broadband.

Equipping every household with digital services such as Jio Smart Home, JioTV+, Jio TV OS, and seamless automation.

Digitising businesses and enterprises across the country with simple, scalable, and secure platforms.

Driving the AI revolution with inclusive access for all.

Expanding operations globally, taking Jio’s home-grown technology to markets worldwide.

“I am extremely confident that the path ahead for Jio is even brighter than its journey so far,” Ambani said.