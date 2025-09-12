Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
ipo corner
SEBI boosts IPO stability by extending anchor book beyond MFs, includes insurance, pension funds

SEBI boosts IPO stability by extending anchor book beyond MFs, includes insurance, pension funds

SEBI has broadened the scope of IPO anchor investors to include life insurance and pension funds alongside mutual funds. The regulator has raised the anchor quota to 40% and simplified allotment categories, aiming to diversify participation, attract long-term institutional capital, and strengthen stability in IPO fundraising.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2025 9:36 PM IST
SEBI boosts IPO stability by extending anchor book beyond MFs, includes insurance, pension fundsUntil now, the anchor book was exclusively available to mutual funds.

In a major development aimed at broadening the pool of long-term institutional investors in initial public offerings (IPOs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday amended the ICDR Regulations to extend anchor investor participation beyond domestic mutual funds. Under the revised framework, life insurance companies registered with IRDAI and pension funds registered with PFRDA can now participate in the reserved anchor portion. This step is expected to bring greater stability and inclusivity to IPO fund-raising while attracting patient capital.

Advertisement

Until now, the anchor book was exclusively available to mutual funds. The changes were approved in a SEBI board meeting chaired by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, his third since taking office in March. SEBI said the revision is aimed at diversifying the investor base, enhancing stability, and aligning India’s IPO framework with global practices.

Alongside the expansion of eligible anchor investors, SEBI has also streamlined the anchor allotment structure. The two discretionary allotment categories—Category I (up to Rs 10 crore) and Category II (Rs 10–250 crore)—have been merged into a single bucket for allocations up to Rs 250 crore. For such issues, there will be a minimum of five and a maximum of 15 anchor allottees, with each investor receiving at least Rs 5 crore worth of shares. For every additional ₹250 crore of allocation, 15 more anchor allottees will be allowed.

Advertisement

The overall reservation for the anchor portion has been increased from one-third to 40%. One-third of this allocation will continue to be earmarked for domestic mutual funds, while the remaining portion will be available for life insurance and pension funds. In the event of under-subscription in the reserved portion for insurance and pension funds, the shortfall will be reallocated to mutual funds.

SEBI said these measures are intended to attract long-term, stable capital, improve participation in IPOs, and provide better price support during initial listings. By including insurance and pension funds, which typically have longer investment horizons, the regulator aims to reduce volatility and enhance confidence among retail and institutional investors alike.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 12, 2025 9:08 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today