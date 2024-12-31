Stocks in news: Unimech Aerospace, ITC, Hindalco, Mazagon Dock, Lupin, RVNL, Easy Trip & CESC

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a dull note and settled with lower on Monday, thanks to consistent FII selling of local equities. BSE Sensex tumbled 450.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 78,248.13. NSE's Nifty50 tanked 168.50 points or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 23,644.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, December 31, 2024:

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing: The Bengaluru-based defence player will make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after the company raised Rs 500 crore from its IPO, which was open for bidding between December 23-26. The company offered its shares in the range of Rs 745-785 apiece with a lot size of 19 equity shares.



Easy Trip Planners: Promoter Nishant Pitti is reportedly selling up to a 14.21 per cent stake in the online travel firm via block deals, suggest media reports. The floor price for the deal is Rs 15.6 per share, with the deal size estimated at Rs 780 crore. As of December 2, 2024, Nishant Pitti held a 14.21 per cent stake in the company.



ITC: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata, has sanctioned the scheme for demerging ITC’s hotels business, effective December 16. ITC Hotels will be listed within 60 days of receiving the NCLT order. The record date is set as January 6, 2025, to determine ITC shareholders eligible for equity shares of ITC Hotels under the demerger.



Hindalco Industries: The Ministry of Coal has allocated the Meenakshi coal mine in Odisha to the Aditya Birla Group company. The Meenakshi coal mine is a fully explored block with a peak-rated capacity (PRC) of 12 million tonnes per annum and geological reserves of 285.23 million tonnes.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The leading PSU player has acquired Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission for Rs 18.37 crore. It has transferred its 26 per cent residual equity stake in four associate companies to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) for Rs 506.62 crore.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The shipping company has secured a contract worth Rs 1,990 crore from the Defence Ministry for the construction of an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) plug for DRDO and its integration.



Lupin: The pharma major has acquired Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly to enhance its diabetes portfolio. Lupin has been marketing the Huminsulin range of products, including insulin human, through existing distribution and promotion agreements with Lilly India. Huminsulin is used to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus, helping improve blood sugar control.



Adani Green Energy: Amit Singh, the current CEO of the company, will step down on March 31, 2025, to take on the role of CEO for the Adani Group's International Energy Business. Ashish Khanna, currently CEO of the International Energy Business, will succeed him as CEO of Adani Green Energy effective April 1, 2025.



Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway project worth Rs 137.16 crore. The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 132/55 KV traction substation in the Bhusaval-Khandwa section of Central Railway.



CESC: The company’s subsidiary, Noida Power Company, has issued a Letter of Award to Purvah Green Power for the supply of 300 MW wind-solar hybrid power on a long-term basis. Purvah Green Power is also a subsidiary of CESC.



Shriram Properties: The real estate company has announced the strategic sale of a 3.9-acre land parcel in Chennai to a prominent healthcare and educational group in South India. Shriram Properties remains focused on residential development, with an emphasis on mid and mid-premium segments, and plans to utilize the monetization proceeds for future growth.



Prataap Snacks: The ethnic snack maker reported a fire accident on December 30 at its manufacturing unit in Jammu, with no casualties. The fire caused damage to inventories, machinery, building, and furniture, disrupting operations. Meanwhile, demand from the Northern market will be met by third-party units in Hisar and Karnal. The company has adequate insurance coverage.



Tanvi Foods (India): The company has renewed its food facility registration with the USFDA under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This registration covers the manufacturing of ready-to-cook frozen snacks and other food items at its new Seetharampuram, Andhra Pradesh plant. The approval has been extended for two more years, until December 12, 2026.