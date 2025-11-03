Studds Accessories IPO day 3: Check subscription status, latest GMP, allotment date & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories continued to see a strong bidding from the investors on the third and final day of the bidding process, thanks to all round bidding from the investors. The issue was overall booked a little more than 1.5 times on day one and more than 5 times on day two.

Studds Accessories is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 557-585 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 25 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 455.49 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,86,120 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders of the company.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 12,29,24,825 equity shares, or 22.55 times, compared to the 54,50,284 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.05 pm on Monday, November 02, 2025. The bidding for the issue, which kicked-off on Thursday, October 30, shal conclude today.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 15.99 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 50.95 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 12.74 times as of the same time.

Incorporated in 1975, Faridabad-based Studds Accessories is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, while other accessories are sold under the 'Studds' brand. Studds Accessories distributes its products across India and exports to over 70 countries.

Studds Accessories is India’s largest two-wheeler helmet maker by revenue and the world’s largest by volume, the company operates three plants, sold 7.40 million helmets in FY2025, and exports to 70+ countries, with a fifth facility coming by year-end, said Canara Bank Securities with a 'subscribe' rating.

Ahead of its IPO, Studds Accessories raised a total of Rs 136.65 crore from anchor investors as it allocated 23,35,836 equity shares at Rs 585 apiece. Studds Accessories has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent shares. Retail investors have an allocation of 35 per cent in the IPO.

Studds Accessories IPO is valued at P/E multiple of 28 times on post issue FY25 basis. It is the largest domestic player of two-wheeler helmets, it has wide design and product catalogue across price points catering to diverse consumer requirements. The company has advanced manufacturing and D&D capabilities with vertically integrated operations, said Hem Securities.

"Studds has strong pan-India and global presence supported by an extensive and well-developed sales and distribution network and major quality accreditations with capital efficient and sustainable business model. Hence, we recommend 'subscribe' to the issue," it added.

For the three-months ended on June 30, 2025, Studds Accessories reported a net profit of Rs 20.25 crore with a revenue of Rs 152.01 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 69.64 crore with a revenue coming in at Rs 595.89 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2025. At current valuations, it shall command a total market capitalization little more than Rs 2,300 crore.

Last heard, Studds Accessories was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 55-60 apiece, suggesting nearly 10 per cent gains for investors. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities is the book running lead manager for Studds Accessories IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE on Thursday, November 07.