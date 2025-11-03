Orkla India IPO: Check application status, odds of allotment, GMP, listing date & more

Orkla India is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, November 03. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on Monday or latest by Tuesday November 04. The FMCG products player saw a strong bidding response from the investors.

The IPO of Orkla India was open for bidding between October 29 and October 31. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 695-730 per share with a lot size of 20 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,667.52 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,28,43,004 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 48.73 times.

It fetched more than 25.48 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 25,900 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 117.63 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 54.42 times. However, the quotas for retail investors and employees were booked 7.05 times and 15.13 times, respectively.



Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Orkla India:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 13 investors will get 260 shares (Probability: 7.69 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 31 investors will get 260 shares (Probability: 3.22 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 6 investors will get 20 shares. (Probability: 16.67 per cent)



The grey market premium (GMP) of Orkla India has seen some recovery, despite feeble jittered broader market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 95-100 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gain of 13-14 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 70-75 during the bidding phase.

Bengaluru-based Orkla India, incorporated in 1996, is an Indian food company, offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. It has a collection of iconic Indian heritage brands - MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments, and Rasoi Magic.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and JP Morgan India are the book running lead managers of Orkla India IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiation and credit of shares shall be initiated on Tuesday, November 04. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 06.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Orkla India, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Orkla India Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.