Studds Accessories IPO to open on Oct 30; check price band, issue size, key dates & more

Studds Accessories will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on 30 October, offering shares at a price band of Rs 557-585 each. The IPO is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 77.86 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 455.49 crore, with all proceeds going to selling shareholders. Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 25 equity shares, with the subscription window closing on 3 November.

The IPO's allotment is scheduled for finalisation by 4 November, and shares are expected to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts before the listing date on 7 November. The anchor investor portion will open one day prior, on 29 October. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are managing the issue, with MUFG Intime India as the registrar.

Studds Accessories operates three manufacturing facilities with an annualised production capacity of 9.04 million units. The company is known for its two-wheeler helmets under the Studds and SMK brands, along with other motorcycle accessories such as luggage, gloves, locking devices, rain suits, riding jackets, and eyewear. Products are sold across India and exported to over 70 countries, including helmet manufacturing for Jay Squared LLC (Daytona USA) and O’Neal for global markets.

Promoters Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, and Shilpa Arora currently hold a 78.78 percent stake, while the public holds 21.22 percent prior to the IPO. The IPO will reduce promoter shareholding proportionately upon listing.

Studds Accessories reported profit after tax rising by 21.7 percent in fiscal 2025 to Rs 69.6 crore from Rs 57.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue also grew by 10.4 percent to Rs 583.8 crore in the same period. For the quarter ended June 2025, the company posted a profit of Rs 20.2 crore on revenue of Rs 149.2 crore.

The draft red herring prospectus was filed with SEBI on 26 March 2025, and regulatory approval was received in July 2025. The IPO is being launched alongside issues from Orkla India and Lenskart Solutions, marking a busy period for the mainboard IPO market.