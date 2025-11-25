Sudeep Pharma IPO: Check day 3 subscription status, latest GMP, allotment date and more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sudeep Pharma continued to see a strong bidding from the investors on the third and final day of the bidding process, thanks to all round bidding from the investors. The issue was overall booked a little nearly 1.5 times on day one and more than 5 times on day two.

Sudeep Pharma is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 563-593 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 25 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 895 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,34,90,726 equity shares worth Rs 800 crore by the promoters and existing shareholders.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 1,05,64,926 equity shares, or 45.92 times, compared to the 54,50,284 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.40 pm on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The bidding for the issue, which kicked-off on Friday, November 21, shall conclude today.

The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 73.18 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 89.26 times. However, the quota set aside for retail investors was booked 11.77 times as of the same time.

Vadodara-based Sudeep Pharma, incorporated in 1989, is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals, and specialty nutrition ingredients serving over 100 countries. It operates six manufacturing facilities with a combined production capacity of 50,000 MT, specializing in minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium, and sodium.

Sudeep Pharma delivers robust performance with rising revenues, high Ebitda margins, and an impressive FY25 RONW of 27.88 per cent. It operates as a preferred partner for critical pharma-grade ingredients, serving a solid roster of marquee global customers, said Swastika Investmart.

The issue is considered 'aggressively priced' at a P/E of 45-48 times, fully capturing its current stable profitability. This steep valuation leaves very little room for immediate listing gains or short-term pops. Aggressive Investors are advised to apply only if they have a holding horizon of 2–5 years," it added.

Ahead of its IPO, Sudeep Pharma raised 268.50 crore from anchor investors as it allocated 45,27,823 equity shares at Rs 593 apeice. Sudeep Pharma has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent shares. Retail investors have an allocation of 35 per cent in the IPO.

For the three-months ended on June 30, 2025, Sudeep Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 31.27 crore, with a revenue of Rs 130.08 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 138.69 crore, with a revenue of Rs 511.33 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Post listing, the company shall command a market capitalization close to Rs 6,700 crore.

Sudeep Pharma serves over 1,100 customers- including Pfizer, Intas, Mankind, Aurobindo, Alembic, Merck and Danone- with an average relationship tenure of more than seven years, reflecting strong customer stickiness and sustained revenue visibility. It intends to expand into the high-growth battery-grade mineral business for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, said Geojit.

"It is available at a P/E of 48 times, which appears to be fairly priced. It is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth, supported by robust operational performance, the NSS acquisition that strengthens its European footprint in infant nutrition and formulations, and its planned foray into the high-growth battery-grade minerals segment," it said with a 'subscribe for long-term' rating.

Last heard, Studds Accessories was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 80-90 apiece, suggesting 13-15 per cent gains for investors. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for the Sudeep Pharma IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday, November 28.