TechDefence Labs IPO allotment: Issue draws Rs 18,600 cr bids; GMP hints Multibagger debut

TechD Cybersecurity, also known as, TechDefence Labs, is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, September 17. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Friday, September 19. The SME IPO of the cybersecurity firm saw a bumper response from the investors.

The IPO of Ahmedabad-based TechD Cybersecurity was open for bidding between September 15 and September 17. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 183-193 per share with a lot size of 600 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 38.99 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 20,20,200 equity shares.

The SME issue of TechDefence Labs was overall subscribed a solid 718.30 times The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 1,517.95 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 801.19 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 284.17 times.

TechDefence Labs drew bids for 96,53,94,000 equity shares for a net issue of 13,44,000 equity shares, amounting to Rs 18,632 crore. In terms of drawing bidding amounts, it has raced past recently listed main board companies like Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Shreeji Shipping Global and others.

Nearly 4.93 lakh applications came for the TechDefence Labs IPO, wherein 4.07 lakh retail investors participated for the issue. 85,900 NII applications made their bids for the issue, while its anchor book included names like North Star Opportunities Fund VCC, Vira AIF Trust- Vira Bharat Opportunities Fund and Nine Alps Trust-Nine Alps Opportunity Fund.

The grey market premium of TechDefence Labs has seen a sharp rise amid the strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 195 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 101 per cent for the investors. One should note that SME firms cannot deliver a listing pop of more than 90 per cent in the special trading session.

Established in January 2017, Ahmedabad-based TechDefence Labs is a cybersecurity firm specializing in safeguarding digital assets for organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for end-to-end services to enterprises to help businesses stay secure in the digital world. Seasoned Dalal Street investor Vijay Kedia owned 3,93,100 shares, or 7.20 per cent stake in the company on a pre-IPO basis.

GYR Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses on Monday, September 22 on NSE Emerge platform.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of TechD Cybersecurity, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not registered already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Purva Sharegistry India (https://https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Purva Sharegistry (India) Limited

2) Click on the investor service tab in the upper option row.

3) Click on the IPO allotment query option in the dropbox.

4) On the landing page, select the IPO whose allotment you want to check

5) You may be required to select either DP ID-Client ID or Pan number.

6) Hit Search in the end.