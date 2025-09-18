Top stocks in news: Cohance, Indosolar, Dixon Tech, Federal Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Biocon

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome and rising optimism over trade deal between the US and India. BSE Sensex jumped 313.02 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 82,693.71, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 91.15 points, or 0.36 per cent, to close at 25,330.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, September 18, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Kesar Enterprises and Zydus Wellness shall trade ex-split, while shares of Mehai Technology shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of SJVN, Acutaas Chemicals, Arrow Greentech, Ashiana Housing, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Eldeco Housing, GMDC, Goodluck India, Hindustan Copper, IRM Energy, Jamna Auto Industries, Kamdhenu, NCL Industries, Quality Power, Poly Medicure, Shakti Pumps, Shukra Pharma , Star Paper Mills, Sterling Tools, Venus Pipes and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Cohance Lifesciences: Promoter Jusmiral Holdings is likely to sell up to 5.1 per cent stake in the company via block deals, with an offer size of Rs 1,756 crore and a floor price of Rs 900 per share, suggest media reports citing sources.

Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies will sell up to 61 lakh shares (14.66 per cent stake) in the company via an offer-for-sale on September 18-19, to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 500 per share.

Dixon Technologies: The electronics manufacturer will acquire 20,867,924 equity shares (51 per cent stake) in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics for Rs 553 crore from Q Tech Singapore and Q Tech International. Kunshan manufactures camera and fingerprint modules for mobile handsets, Internet of Things systems, and automotive applications.

Federal Bank: The private lender announced the sale of 16.62 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs 21.5 per share to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for Rs 357.48 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The state-run defence company has signed a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for dry dock/major lay-up repairs of one of its jack-up rigs. The estimated contract value is around Rs 200 crore, and the estimated duration for the project is around 12 months.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender announced the sale of 15.39 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs 21.5 per share to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for Rs 330.96 crore, and reduced its shareholding in Yes Bank from 0.70% to 0.21%.

Lodha Developers: The real estate developer has decided to refer the matter of Rajendra Lodha’s resignation to the appropriate authorities for investigation. At the company’s request, Rajendra Lodha resigned from all positions held within the organization on August 17, 2025.

Biocon: The pharma company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, said that the USFDA)has approved Bosaya 60 mg/mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose prefilled syringe (PFS), and Aukelso 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL) injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial. These are biosimilars of Prolia and Xgeva, respectively.

Escorts Kubota: The tractor maker has introduced PRO588i-G, a new combine harvester under the Kubota brand in Punjab and Haryana.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company board has approved the allotment of 3,31,48,102 equity shares of the company at Rs 452.51 per share, amounting to Rs 1,499.98 crore, to the promoter, Rising Sun Holdings.

Aavas Financiers: The NBFC's shareholders have approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ?8,500 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis during a period of one year from the date of the AGM.

Central Bank of India: The lender's board has approved the proposal to infuse equity capital of Rs 64.40 crore in the proposed rights issue amounting to Rs 100 crore of the subsidiary company, Cent Home Bank Finance.

Landmark Cars: The premium automotive retailer is set to expand its presence in Kolkata, having received a letter of approval (LoA) from KIA India to open a showroom in the city.

BR Goyal Infrastructure: The infrastructure development company has expanded its order book to Rs 1,442.93 crore as of August 2025.

Mangalam Organics: The company board has approved and executed a binding loan facility with Yes Bank for Rs 50 crore, comprising a working capital limit of Rs 48 crore and an unsecured forward cover limit of Rs 2 crore, after canceling the earlier proposal for the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 60 crore.