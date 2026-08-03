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Technocraft Ventures IPO opens on August 07: Check price band, issue size, GMP & more

Technocraft Ventures IPO opens on August 07: Check price band, issue size, GMP & more

Technocraft Ventures IPO opens on August 7. Check issue size, GMP, allotment timeline, listing date, company financials, key details and subscription information.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Technocraft Ventures IPO opens on August 07: Check price band, issue size, GMP & moreRefunds are scheduled to begin on Thursday, 13 August, and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

Technocraft Ventures has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 200 to Rs 212 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on Friday, 7 August, and close on Tuesday, 11 August, while the allocation to anchor investors is scheduled for Thursday, 6 August.

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The public issue comprises 1.18 crore equity shares, including a fresh issue of 95.05 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 23.76 lakh shares, according to the red herring prospectus filed on 30 July. The lot size has been fixed at 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 thereafter.

Technocraft Ventures has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors. Tentatively, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, 12 August.

Refunds are scheduled to begin on Thursday, 13 August, and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, 14 August.

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Under the offer for sale, Kartikey Constructions, a promoter entity and partnership firm, will offload 23.76 lakh equity shares. The company said Rs 150 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to meet working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will go towards general corporate purposes. Khambatta Securities is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in August 2025 and received approval from the regulator in December 2025.

Technocraft Ventures is an infrastructure development company that executes turnkey EPC projects across multiple sectors. It primarily undertakes projects for state governments and government agencies in northern India, with a presence in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

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As of 15 July 2026, Technocraft Ventures had a total order book of Rs 1,320.7 crore, including operation and maintenance contracts to be executed after project completion. Of this, projects worth Rs 917.6 crore are to be executed through seven joint ventures.

In FY26, the company reported profit after tax of Rs 43.3 crore, up 53.6 per cent from Rs 28.2 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations rose 23.4 per cent to Rs 345 crore from Rs 279.6 crore in FY25. It has an order book of Rs 1,320.7 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 10:55 AM IST
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