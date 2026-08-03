Manipal Health Enterprises IPO: How to check allotment status, latest GMP, listing & more

The issue was overall subscribed nearly 4.92 times with nearly 3.60 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 26,000 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 8.25 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and Employees quota were booked at 1.02 times and 2.19 times, respectively. Retail portion was booked 93 per cent only.

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The grey market premium (GMP) of Manipal Health Enterprises has seen a sharp correction on the back of muted bidding even as the sentiments in the broader markets improve. Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 10-15 per share, suggesting a weak listing for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 5-10 apiece, during the last day of bidding.

Incorporated in 2010, Bengaluru-based Manipal Health Enterprises is a healthcare service provider, operating a large network of multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country. It offers a wide range of healthcare services including tertiary and quaternary care, organ transplants, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, and preventive healthcare.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, UBS Securities India and DBS Bank are the book running lead managers of Manipal Health IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Tuesday, August 04. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Wednesday, August 05.

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Investors, who had bid for the issue of Manipal Health Enterprises, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Manipal Health Enterprises Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘MANIPALHOS’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.