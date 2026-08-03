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Zee Entertainment shares tank 13% amid Sebi order on Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment shares tank 13% amid Sebi order on Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment shares crashed 13 per cent to a low of Rs 100.40 today against the previous close of Rs 115.45.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Zee Entertainment shares tank 13% amid Sebi order on Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka Market cap of Zee Entertainment crashed to Rs 9878.94 crore.
SUMMARY
  • Transaction lacked board and audit committee approvals, violating PFUTP and LODR regulations
  • Sebi fined Zee Rs 1.48 crore over unauthorised pledge of Hyderabad land for Essel Group loans
  • The pledge secured Rs 726 crore borrowings without board or audit committee approval

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) tanked 13% in early deals today after market regulator Sebi barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) founder Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka from the securities market for one year. Sebi also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.48 crore over an unauthorised pledge of the company's land in Hyderabad to secure loans taken by promoter-linked Essel Group entities.

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The order relates to a Hyderabad-based property owned by Zee Entertainment, which was allegedly used as collateral to secure borrowings of Rs 726 crore for four entities belonging to the Essel Group.

According to Sebi, the transaction was carried out without obtaining the mandatory approvals from the company's board of directors and audit committee. The market regulator also alleged violations of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations, along with non-compliance with the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

In response to Sebi's order, Zee said, "The company is evaluating the contents and impact of the Order and exploring the relevant options in that regard."

Zee Entertainment on Sunday said it is evaluating the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) order and has sought legal advice after the market regulator barred the company from accessing the securities market for two months.

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Zee Entertainment shares crashed 13 per cent to a low of Rs 100.40 today against the previous close of Rs 115.45 on BSE. Total 26.05 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.94 crore. Market cap of Zee Entertainment fell to Rs 9878.94 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 124.15 on August 22, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 68.10 on March 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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