Zee Entertainment shares tank 13% amid Sebi order on Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

According to Sebi, the transaction was carried out without obtaining the mandatory approvals from the company's board of directors and audit committee. The market regulator also alleged violations of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations, along with non-compliance with the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

In response to Sebi's order, Zee said, "The company is evaluating the contents and impact of the Order and exploring the relevant options in that regard."

Zee Entertainment on Sunday said it is evaluating the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) order and has sought legal advice after the market regulator barred the company from accessing the securities market for two months.

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Zee Entertainment shares crashed 13 per cent to a low of Rs 100.40 today against the previous close of Rs 115.45 on BSE. Total 26.05 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.94 crore. Market cap of Zee Entertainment fell to Rs 9878.94 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 124.15 on August 22, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 68.10 on March 23, 2026.