Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO opens today: Should you subscribe — Check preview & GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions opens for bidding on Friday, June 19. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 144-152 apiece, with investors applying for a minimum of 98 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue shall close for bidding on Tuesday, June 23.

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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 883 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 661 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.46 crore equity shares worth Rs 222 crore. The net proceeds shall be utilized towards cloud related infra, marketing initiatives, investment in subsidiaries, lease payments, other corporate purposes and more.

Incorporated in 2015, Mumbai-based Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is a technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors (Digital Partners), and insurers through a phygital (physical+digital) model. It was among the first to adopt the point-of-sale person (PoSP) distribution model and has built India's largest certified PoSP network among its peer group.

Ahead of its IPO, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions raised a total of Rs 397.20 crore from anchor investors as it alloted 2,61,31,680 equity shares at Rs 152 apiece. Its anchor book includes names like Amansa Holdings, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, 360 One WAM, ICICI Prudential MF, Mirae Asset MF, Axis Life Insurance, Bajaj Life Insurance, Bank of India MF, ITI MF and more.

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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reported a net loss of Rs 187.39 crore with a revenue of Rs 748.91 crore for the nine months ended on December 31, 2025. The company reported a net loss of Rs 194.11 crore with a revenue of Rs 693.21 crore for the financial year 2024-25. It is commanding a total market capitalization of 4,700 crore.

The company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent 15 per cent of the allocations. Retail investors will get only 10 per cent shares in the IPO. Last heard the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2.25, suggesting a muted listing pop for the investors.

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ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisor are the book running lead managers of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, June 29. Here's what the brokerages have to say on the IPO of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions:

Swastika Investmart

Rating: Avoid

Turtlemint remains a loss-making company with a negative return on net worth, indicating the absence of a profitability cushion. Its valuation also appears expensive at 6.8 times FY25 revenue despite continued losses. The business remains highly dependent on regulatory developments, while its revenue trajectory has been volatile, with FY24 witnessing an 81 per cent year-on-year decline, making future growth difficult to project with confidence, said Swastika Investmart.

"Digital Partner costs account for nearly 70-77 per cent of total expenses, meaning profitability is heavily reliant on achieving scale in the future rather than on current fundamentals. As a result, the company may be suitable only for long-term, high-risk investors who are betting on its potential market leadership, and may not be ideal for investors seeking short-term gains or listing returns," it added with an 'avoid' rating.



DR Choksey Finserv

Rating: Subscribe for listing gains

Turtlemint is loss-making at every reported P&L level hence price/revenue is the operative metric. The offer is priced at 6.4 times FY25 proforma revenue, The only listed Indian comparable, PB Fintech, trades at 15.3 times FY25 trailing price/revenue at a market cap of Rs 76,076 crore profitable, 7 times larger, and carrying a richer product mix, said DR Choksey Finserv.

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"The discount is build-out support near-term demand at listing. The long-term case requires two consecutive quarters of declining partner acquisition cost ratios and cross-sell revenue meaningfully above the current 1-2 per cent of consolidated revenue before the FY28E profitability assumptions become defensible," it added with 'subscribe for listing gains' view.



BP Equities

Rating: Avoid

"Given the absence of sustained profitability, continued dependence on the insurance distribution business and execution risks associated with the ongoing business transition, we believe the current risk-reward remains unfavourable. Accordingly, we assign an 'avoid' rating to the issue," said BP Equities.



SMIFS

Rating: Subscribe

"We recommend subscribing to the issue as a good long-term investment, driven by PoSP network expansion, rising insurance penetration, improving advisor productivity, financial product cross-selling, AI-led scalability, deeper insurer partnerships and regulatory growth opportunities," said SMIFS with a 'subscribe' tag.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

"Strengths include a large and expanding PoSP network with deep Tier-II/III/IV penetration, a phygital model suited to India's advisor-led insurance buying behavior, strong insurer integrations covering the majority of India's insurance market, a diversified multi-product technology stack with high switching costs, and visible revenue inflection with 9MFY26 revenues already exceeding full FY25," said Ventura with a 'subscribe' rating.



Equivision

Rating: Neutral

Turtlemint has reported substantial losses over multiple years and has yet to achieve sustainable profitability. Continued losses may put pressure on cash flows and increase reliance on external funding to support operations and growth. It operates in a competitive insurance distribution market and depends on customer acquisition, agent productivity, and insurance penetration for growth, said Equivision.

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"Continued investments in technology, marketing, and distribution may be required, while slower premium growth, regulatory changes, or challenges in retaining agents and customers could impact revenue growth and profitability. The proposed use of funds for unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives provides limited clarity on future returns," it added with a 'neutral' rating.



Sushil Finance

Rating: Subscribe with caution

Turtlemint is a high-conviction long-term story for investors who believe in India's insurance penetration growth and the PoSP-led phygital model. The moat is real, the market is large, and the platform is maturing, said Sushil Finance in its IPO note.

"However, this is unambiguously a pre-profitability, highgrowth, venture-style bet — not a value or earnings play. Investors must be comfortable with a multi-year path to profitability, a complex consolidated history, and meaningful competition. Buy with conviction on the model; size with caution on current losses," it added.