RIL AGM 2026 today: Jio IPO, new energy announcements eyed; timing and how to watch

Reliance Industries Ltd shares are in focus on Friday ahead of the oil-to-telecom major's 49th Annual General Meeting at 2 PM today, to be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. All eyes are on value unlocking through the impending IPO of the digital and telecom arm, Jio Platforms, and updates on the New Energy business.

Advertisement

"⁠The RIL AGM is scheduled for today and announcements regarding developments in the new energy business and RIL Jio IPO will be keenly watched by the market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

MOFSL said ramp-up of quick-commerce offerings under Reliance Retail and optionality from faster ramp-up of FMCG, AI, Datacenter, and New Energy remain key triggers for the RIL stock going ahead. RIL shares are down 16 per cent in 2026 so far and are flat in the past one month.

Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Jio IPO, AI strategy top focus - Direct streaming link

Jio IPO

RIL had earlier suggested that Jio IPO should come by the first half of 2026. Various media reports suggested that draft papers could be filed by RIL's telecom business ahead of today's AGM. Analysts said Reliance Jio is transitioning from a scale-led telecom operator to a monetization-driven digital platform. Backed by its integrated technology stack, Jio is building a scalable and structurally differentiated digital infrastructure ecosystem with strong long-term earnings visibility, Elara said recently.

Advertisement

In its recent concall in April, a RIL spokesperson said his company was working towards the IPO and a lot of the work was already done.

New Energy biz updates

Investors would also see updates on new energy ventures. In its concall in April, Reliance said it had a significant event last quarter where RIL signed one of the world's largest green ammonia supply contract with Samsung C&T. "This effectively demonstrates the confidence that the off-takers have in our integrated green energy and green chemicals ecosystem. And the development work, which is already happening on the ground. This is one of the very one of the first supply contracts that we have signed and obviously we are in advanced discussions with the number of off-takers from Japan, Korea and Europe," a RIL spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"So, you will see more announcements. Walking backwards effectively from revenue, there is a significant work which is now happening on our generation site at the Kutch where we are developing this solar generation around the clock renewable energy generation complex, which is progressing rapidly," he said.

How to watch RIL AGM Live

To watch RIL AGM Live at 2 PM, one can click here.