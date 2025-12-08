Vidya Wires IPO allotment: Check the application status, latest GMP & listing date

Vidya Wires is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, December 08. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, December 09. The diversified metal wires player saw a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Vidya Wires was open for bidding between December 03 and December 05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 48-52 per share with a lot size of 288 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 300.01 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 5,26,92,307 shares worth Rs 274 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 50,01,000 shares worth 26.01 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 26.59 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 6,000 crore through over 18.35 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 5.12 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 51.98 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 27.86 times during the three-day bidding process.

Advertisement

Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Vidya Wires IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 10 investors will get 4,032 shares (Probability: 10 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 62 investors will get 4,032 shares (Probability: 1.61 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 25 investors will get 288 shares. (Probability: 4 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Vidya Wires has seen a sharp correction even after getting strong bids led by NIIs and retail investors but QIBs stay cautious. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 3-4 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 6-8 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 5-6 during the bidding period.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 1981, Anand, Gujarat-based Vidya Wires is engaged in manufacturing copper and aluminum wires. It manufactures winding and conductivity products for various industries, including precision-engineered wires, copper strips, conductors, busbars, specialized winding wires, PV ribbons, and aluminum paper-covered strips.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and IDBI Capital Markets & Securitie are the book running lead managers for the Vidya Wires IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Tuesday, December 09. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on December 10, 2025.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Vidya Wires, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Vidya Wires Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.