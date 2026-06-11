Quick commerce major Zepto is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) soon. The new-age direct-to-customer delivery platform has recently filed its updated draft papers (UDRHP) with the capital markets which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 8,010 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 11,34,66,566 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.

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Zepto, which is likely to get listed in July, is backed by seasoned celebrity names like Legendary cricketer Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of Amitabh Bachchan. Even Dalal Street veterans like Ramdeo Aggrawal, Motilal Oswal and Madhusudan Kela have also invested in the company.

Besides them, Cipla Family Office, Jatia Family Office (Westlife Foodworld), Polycab Family Office, Mankind Family Office, Haldiram Family Office, Delta Corp Family Office, GE Shipping Family Office, Kalpataru Family Office, Mastek Family Office, DS Group, Ajanta Family Office, Dixon Family Office are also among the existing investors of the Zepto IPO.

In November 2024, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar were allotted 3,144 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) for Rs 31,810 each, amounting close to Rs 10 crore. Post conversion, the couple will own more than 24.9 lakh equity shares for Rs 40.13 apiece each.

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Similarly, Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan was allotted 4,716 CCPS at the same price of Rs 31,810 apeice, valued at Rs 15 crore. He will own nearly 37.4 lakh equity shares for Rs 40.13 per share. This allotment was also done in November 2024.

Ace market investor, Raamdeo Agrawal invested in Zepto in multiple tranches. He picked 8,642 CCPS for Rs 24,301 apiece in August 2024, valued at Rs 21 crore. In the November 2024 round, he picked up 15,718 CCPS for Rs 31,810 per share valued at Rs 50 crore. Agrawal has invested nearly Rs 71 crore in Zepto in the given tranches.

According to the information from the DRHP, all entities of Motilal Oswal Group (including funds, trusts and individuals) together hold 26,18,34,104 fully diluted equity shares, representing approximately 2.08 per cent of Zepto's fully diluted share capital. The stake is likely to be valued around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore as per the various valuation metrics.

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Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar for it. Shares of the company shall list on both BSE and NSE.