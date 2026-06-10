SpaceX IPO demand surges as investors chase Elon Musk's biggest market bet

SpaceX’s initial public offering has drawn institutional demand for multiple times the shares on offer as the listing nears, reported Bloomberg, citing to people familiar with the matter. It reported that orders for shares have risen since Monday, with banks telling investors early Tuesday that meetings with management had brought in additional demand.

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According to some sources, SpaceX has drawn more than $250 billion in investor demand for what could become the largest-ever IPO, far exceeding the $75 billion it plans to raise. The offering is running at 3.5 to four times the planned size. Long-only funds have placed sizable orders, and Elon Musk briefly joined some Zoom meetings with potential investors.

The Elon Musk-led rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company is set to price its IPO on June 11 and begin trading the next day. SpaceX is offering 555.6 million shares at a fixed price of $135 each, which would raise about $75 billion and value the company at about $1.8 trillion, according to Bloomberg.

The marketing process is continuing. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and finance chief Bret Johnsen were expected at a Morgan Stanley lunch in midtown Manhattan with about 300 institutional investors, hosted by co-president Dan Simkowitz. Demand could still change before pricing on Thursday afternoon.

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People familiar with the process told Bloomberg that banks have indicated allocations in the institutional portion will be focused on large long-only investment management firms. Bloomberg had earlier reported that several institutional investors placed orders for about $10 billion or more each, and that the offering was well oversubscribed. A SpaceX representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Banks are expected to stop taking institutional orders after the New York market closes at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Retail investors can still place orders on some platforms beyond the Wednesday deadline, Bloomberg reported, with as much as 30 per cent of the offering allocated to retail buyers. Later on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley is hosting about 300 institutional investors at its New York headquarters for meetings with SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen, according to Bloomberg.

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“On valuation metrics, plenty of investors will argue SpaceX looks expensive. The challenge with that argument is that markets have spent two decades underestimating Elon Musk. SpaceX is not simply a launch company. It’s a satellite communications business, a space infrastructure business and, increasingly, part of the broader AI ecosystem, said Nigel Green, CEO at the deVere Group.

“Investors buying SpaceX are buying execution, ambition and optionality. They are buying into Musk’s vision that many previously dismissed and later regretted dismissing. There’s an argument to be made that they know there’s little chance it’s worth the valuation, but they have to buy Musk’s dream because you can’t really bet against him,” he adds.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are leading the deal along with 18 other banks. Shares in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. will trade on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the symbol SPCX. Bloomberg reported that the IPO is expected to be the biggest ever, ahead of Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion debut in 2019.

According to Bloomberg calculations, the three companies together could add $3.6 trillion in market value to US exchanges. SpaceX’s IPO, meanwhile, is nearing pricing after rising demand from institutional investors and continued access for some retail buyers.