SpaceX IPO: Ahead of listing, let's look at 5 biggest issues globally by proceeds raised

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is set to list its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, targeting about a $75 billion raise. If successful, the Texas-based aerospace manufacturer would be the largest public market debut in global history.

The company, founded in 2002, is offering 555,555,555 shares at an expected price of $135 apiece, with the stock slated to debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘SPCX’ on June 12.

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Meanwhile, here is how the five largest global IPOs by proceeds raised stack up, according to Bloomberg data:



Source: Bloomberg Data

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco)

The current record holder launched on the Saudi Exchange in December 2019, raising SAR 96 billion, or roughly $25.6 billion, according to Bloomberg data. Despite its massive energy sector footprint and a market cap of about SAR 6,558 billion, Bloomberg data indicates, Aramco maintained a about 9.1% one-year price return.

SoftBank Group Corp

Debuting on the Tokyo exchange in December 2018, the investment giant raised approximately JPY 2.65 trillion ($23.5 billion), Bloomberg data shows. It has proven to be a wealth creator for initial investors. Bloomberg data highlights a phenomenal 331% surge against its IPO price of JPY 1,500, with a one-year price return of over 200%.

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Alibaba Group Holding

The e-commerce behemoth raised $21.77 billion on the NYSE in September 2014 at an IPO price of $68. While the stock currently sits about 76% above its issue price at $119.70. Bloomberg data shows Alibaba trading around a high trailing P/E ratio of 40.9x.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

Listing in Hong Kong back in October 2006, the banking major raised HKD 108.65 billion. The stock's current price marks about 128% premium over its HKD 3.07 IPO price.

Agricultural Bank of China

Following ICBC's trajectory, this major Hong Kong banking debut raised HKD 81.32 billion in July 2010. The stock currently trades about 82% higher than its HKD 3.20 IPO price. Bloomberg data showed its fundamental performance, anchored by trailing twelve-month revenues of CNY 744.7 billion and a steady 6 % one-year price return.

