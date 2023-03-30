BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami

Indian equity benchmarks would remain closed today on account of Ram Navami. The equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment, the currency derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment would also remain closed, as per the BSE website.

Trading on the domestic bourses, BSE and NSE, would resume on Friday, March 31. However, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) would open today for the evening session at 5 pm.

The equity indices would remain closed for two days in the first week of April. BSE and NSE would remain shut on April 4 and April 7 on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

The commodity market would remain closed on April 4 in the morning session. However, it would open for trading at 5 pm. On April 7, the MCX would be closed in the morning session as well as in the evening session.

The domestic benchmarks yesterday settled higher in a volatile trading session, led by gains in state-owned lenders, metals, automobiles and technology stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack jumped 346 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 57,960; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 129 points or 0.76 per cent higher to settle at 17,081.

Mid and smallcap shares finished on a strong note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 1.54 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 1.73 per cent. Fear index India VIX dived 9.75 per cent to 13.63.

14 out of the 15 sectoral indices on NSE settled in the green. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT outperformed the index by rising 3.22 per cent, 2.44 per cent, 1.71 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively.

Suzlon, NBCC and Cochin Shipyards zoomed up to 12.29 per cent. UCO Bank India settled 8.92 per cent higher; while Raymond soared 7.93 per cent. Praj Industries and Union Bank rose up to 7.83 per cent. Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and Central Bank of India jumped up to 7.32 per cent.

Three Adani Group stocks staged a sharp rebound today after issuing clarification over 'The Ken' report and calling it "a false narrative". Flagship firm Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar settled up to 8.75 per cent higher.

On the flip side, Brightcom Group crashed 20 per cent today. Sheela Foam, Symphony, Procter & Gamble Health and SIS slipped up to 7.45 per cent. Also, Medplus Health Services, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas fell up to 4.50 per cent.

