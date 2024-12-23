scorecardresearch
BSE, NSE to remain open on Feb 1, 2025 on account of Union Budget 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth Union Budget on February 1 next year. 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE)  and  Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on February 1, 2025 (Saturday) on account of Union Budget 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth Union Budget on February 1 next year. 

In a circular on Monday, NSE said, "All Members,

Live Trading Session on February 01, 2025 – Presentation of Union Budget

On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2025, as per the standard market timings as follows:

Pre-Open: Start time 09:00 hrs   End time 09:08 hrs 

Normal Market : Start Time 09:15 hrs   End Time 15:30 hrs

Further, Members are requested to note that T0 session shall not be scheduled for trading on 01-Feb-2025 due to settlement holiday."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 23, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
