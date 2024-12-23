BSE, NSE to remain open on Feb 1, 2025 on account of Union Budget 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on February 1, 2025 (Saturday) on account of Union Budget 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth Union Budget on February 1 next year.

In a circular on Monday, NSE said, "All Members,

Live Trading Session on February 01, 2025 – Presentation of Union Budget

On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2025, as per the standard market timings as follows:

Pre-Open: Start time 09:00 hrs End time 09:08 hrs

Normal Market : Start Time 09:15 hrs End Time 15:30 hrs

Further, Members are requested to note that T0 session shall not be scheduled for trading on 01-Feb-2025 due to settlement holiday."