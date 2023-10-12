BSE Tech glitch: ICICIdirect asks clients to shift trading to NSE

ICICIdirect on Thursday said that its clients might face difficulty in placing trades on BSE exchange, as there is a connectivity issue at the stock exchange. It advised its clients to place trades at NSE, which it said was working fine.
"We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up," ICICIdirect said on social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter).
To this, one X user called it "unreliable system".
"Even in NSE, first 15 minutes orders get executed with delay. I have raised this issue with all - RMs, CTO, etc. I am told you don't have enough pipes to connect to exchanges and in the process of procuring it. This is story is told to me past 8 months," said a Tweet.
Another X post read: "There is issue with ICICI direct also not able sell stocks available in my portfolio and your so called customer helpless service are not able to rectify since 2 days."
