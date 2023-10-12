BSE Tech glitch: ICICIdirect asks clients to shift trading to NSE

ICICIdirect on Thursday said that its clients might face difficulty in placing trades on BSE exchange, as there is a connectivity issue at the stock exchange. It advised its clients to place trades at NSE, which it said was working fine.

"We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up," ICICIdirect said on social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter).

🚨 Clients, please note:



You may face difficulty in placing trades on BSE exchange as there is a connectivity issue at BSE.



You can place your trades at NSE, which is working fine.



We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up. — ICICIdirect (@ICICI_Direct) October 12, 2023

To this, one X user called it "unreliable system".

"Even in NSE, first 15 minutes orders get executed with delay. I have raised this issue with all - RMs, CTO, etc. I am told you don't have enough pipes to connect to exchanges and in the process of procuring it. This is story is told to me past 8 months," said a Tweet.

Your system is unreliable. Even in NSE, first 15 minutes orders get executed with delay. I have raised this issue with all - RMs, CTO, etc. I am told you dont have enough pipes to connect to exchanges and in the process of procuring it. This is story is told to me past 8 months. — Srikanth P (@Srikvinu) October 12, 2023

Another X post read: "There is issue with ICICI direct also not able sell stocks available in my portfolio and your so called customer helpless service are not able to rectify since 2 days."

There is issue with ICICI direct also not able sell stocks available in my portfolio and your so called customer helpless service are not able to rectify since 2 days — Santosh Nayak (@SantoshNayak84) October 12, 2023

Also read: TCS shares at Rs 2,930? Why Q2 results, buyback, dividend failed to cheer investors

Also read: HCL Tech Q2 preview: Sales growth to turn positive after 2 quarters, strong deal wins likely