Fake videos of NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan! Stock exchange warns investors against investment advices

Stock exchange NSE on Wednesday said it has observed the use of face and voice of its MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, along with the use of NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips, falsely created using technology. Such videos, NSE said, seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Chauhan.

NSE cautioned investors not to believe in such audio and videos "and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums. It may be noted that NSE’s employees are not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks," the bourse said.

Chauhan has a B-Tech in mechanical engineering from IITBombay and a PGDM from IIM-Kolkata. He was a member of the founding team at the stock exchanged, where he worked between 1992 and 2000. Chauhan later joined the BSE as deputy CEO in 2009 and was appointed CEO in 2012, before joining NSE back in 2022.

To check NSE’s all official words, NSE said investors are requested to verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website. NSE said it makes efforts requesting these platforms to take down these objectionable videos, wherever possible.

As per NSE’s process, any official communication is made only through its official website, and the exchange’s social media handles.

"Everyone is requested to verify the source of communication and content which is sent out on behalf of NSE and to check the official social media handles. All investors are requested to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website www.nseindia.com as the official information," it said.