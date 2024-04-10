Investors beware! Fake video of NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan causes confusion, concern

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) recently confirmed a significant breach of security involving deepfake technology. The NSE identified a deepfake video that convincingly mimicked their MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan. This fabricated video, circulated widely on social media platforms, contained false statements intended to mislead investors and manipulate the stock market. The deepfake's realism created confusion among investors.

In response to this security breach, the NSE has decided to work closely with cybersecurity experts to enhance its digital security measures. Additionally, the NSE has initiated a comprehensive investigation to trace the origins of the deepfake video and is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators.

This is not the first time deepfake technology has been used to defraud unsuspecting people. In one similar case, popular cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen promoting an online game. He announced that it was a deepfake. Bollywood actors and actresses have also been victims of this deepfake menace. One of the earliest cases was of actress Rashmika Mandanna whose face was superimposed on that of a social media influencer. Similar incidents were reported with actress Katrina Kaif and Kajol.