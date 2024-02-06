GIFT Nifty down 22 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, Q3 results, dollar movement, & more

Domestic benchmark indices are likely to open on a tepid note on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Asian stocks were off to a mixed start while US stocks dropped as the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes of early rate cuts. Geopolitical tensions eased slightly but rise in US bond yields and dollar may weigh on the sentiment. Here's what all you know to know before the opening bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty formed 'Bearish Double Top' and 'Bearish Belt Hold' candlestick patterns on the daily timeframe, indicating a shift in market sentiment from bullish to bearish, said VLA Ambala, Co-Founder at Stock Market Today. "Nifty’s crucial support levels lie at 21,700 and 21,610 while levels of 21,830 and 21,950 are likely to emerge as major resistance points," she said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank index is in a bearish territory, encountering a resistance at 46,500, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities "The index's immediate support is positioned at 45,400, and a breach below this level is anticipated to trigger additional selling pressure. The index is in a 'sell on rise' mode unless it convincingly surpasses the 46,500-mark on a closing basis," he said.



GIFT Nifty signals a negative start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 21.50 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 21,814.50, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Tuesday.



Asian shares fell in early trade

Asian shares were off on a choppy start on Tuesday, with any enthusiasm fostered by China's latest steps to shore up its markets offset by another surge in the US bond yields and slide in the US rate cut expectations. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.31 per cent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.61 per cent; China's Shanghai rose 0.43 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.53 per cent; South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.56 per cent.



Oil prices mostly flat

Oil prices were little moved in early trading on Tuesday, as market participants assessed a visit to the Middle East by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a ceasefire offer in the region. The ceasefire offer, delivered to Hamas last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, awaits a reply from militants. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $77.97 a barrel as of 00:01 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged down 3 cents to $72.75



Dollar nears 3-month high

The dollar was perched near a three-month peak on Tuesday, buoyed by elevated Treasury yields, on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates aggressively this year. The dollar index was at 104.42. In other currencies, the euro was up 0.02 per cent at $1.0743, while sterling last fetched $1.254, up 0.06 per cent on the day. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.07 per cent to 148.56 per dollar.



Wall Street indices settle lower

Wall Street stock indices closed lower on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back firmly against speculation that rate cuts would be imminent, while investors assessed a mixed bag of US earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 274.30 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 38,380.12, the S&P 500 lost 15.80 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 4,942.81 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 31.28 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 15,597.68.



Q3 results today

Britannia Industries, Berger Paints (India), Godrej Properties, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, NLC India, Max Financial Services, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Endurance Technologies, Timken India, Brigade Enterprises, Trident, EIH, Radico Khaitan, Navin Fluorine International, Redington, Welspun Corp and Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals are among the companies that will announce their results for the December 2023 quarter today.



Stocks in F&O ban

Five stocks have been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday, February 6. The new entrants - National Aluminium Company (Nalco) - will join the existing retention Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) in the list. Companies where derivative contracts cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit are put under ban in the F&O segment.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 519 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 518.88 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,188.68 crore.



Rupee ends flat against dollar

The rupee surrendered early gains to settle flat at 82.98 against the US dollar on Friday, as a rise in crude oil prices negated the positive sentiment on strong domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas. Overall, the interim Budget 2024-25, especially the focus on fiscal prudence, has left a positive impact on the domestic currency, forex traders said.





Note: With inputs from PTI, Reuters and other agencies

Also read: Can Fin Homes, Engineers India, Hindustan Copper, Oriental Hotels: Trading strategies for these stocks