GIFT Nifty down 7 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, Q2 earnings & more

Domestic benchmark indices are likely to open flat amid a mixed set of cues from global markets. Asian shares dropped at open, even as US stocks settled higher overnight. Back home, all eyes would be on the kick start of Honasa Consumers IPO and a slew of big Q2 earnings later today. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

VLA Ambala of Stock Markets Today said Nifty's intraday support levels are at 19,110 and 19,030 levels. These levels may provide opportunities for buying, especially for those looking to sell during price increases, she said. “Intraday support levels for Nifty50 are at 19,230, 19,350, and 19,425. Looking ahead, there is potential for Nifty to reach 19,350 in the next few sessions. The overall market outlook remains stable to positive," she said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said Nifty Bank witnessed a sharp recovery and if it stay above 43,000, there is potential for further rise towards 43,500-43,800 range. "This resurgence signals a positive trend in the trading session. The immediate support for Nifty Bank is 42,800, while it can face resistance at 43,500 levels," he said.



GIFT Nifty signals a flat start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 6.50 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 19,219, hinting at a flattish start for the domestic market on Tuesday.



Asia shares fall at open

Asian equities eased on Tuesday morning as traders braced for the Bank of Japan's policy decision where it is likely to lift its inflation forecasts and ponder tweaks to its bond yield control. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.31 per cent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.17 per cent; Australia's ASX 200 added 0.21 per cent; New Zealand's DJ gained 0.50 per cent; China's Shanghai dropped 0.34 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 0.95 per cent; South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.70 per cent.



Oil rises ahead of central bank meetings

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday ahead of global central bank meetings and as tensions in the Middle East intensified. Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $87.91 a barrel by 0001 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 33 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $83.64 a barrel.



Dollar index at 106 level; yen rises

The yen hovered near a two-week high on Tuesday, boosted by a report that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could further tweak a key bond yield policy tool when it announces its monetary decision later in the day. The dollar index last stood at 106.20. Sterling fell 0.07 per cent to $1.2159, while The euro steady at $1.0611. The Japanese yen was last at 149.13 per dollar.



Wall Street stocks settle higher

Wall Street rallied on Monday, kicking off what promises to be a hectic week that includes a heavy earnings docket, economic data and the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed up more than 1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 511.37 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 32,928.96, the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 4,166.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 146.47 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 12,789.48.



Honasa Consumer IPO to open today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Honsa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, kicks off bidding for subscription on Tuesday, October 31 and can be subscribed till Thursday, November 2. The company is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 308-324 apeice with a lot size of 46 shares. The company is looking to raise Rs 1,701 crore via IPO, including a fresh issue of Rs 365 crore.



Q2 results today

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Indain Oil Corporation Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd and Vedant Fashions Ltd are among the companies which announced their earnings for the quarter ended on September 2023.



Stocks in F&O ban

Since it is the beginning of the November Series, no stocks has been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday, October 31. Companies where derivative contracts cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit are put under ban in the F&O segment.



FPIs sell shares worth Rs 1,762 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs were net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of 1,761.86 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,328.47 crore.



Rupee ends 1 paisa lower against dollar

The rupee traded on a flat note and settled 1 paisa lower at 83.26 against the US dollar on Monday as sustained foreign fund outflows and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments. Forex traders said the Indian rupee traded with a slight negative bias on strong US dollar and selling pressure from foreign equity investors.





