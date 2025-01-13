Market crash in numbers: Rs 5 lakh cr investor wealth gone as Sensex tanks over 800 pts, check details

Sensex tanked over 800 pts pts in early deals on Monday amid broad-based selling in the equity market. Investor wealth declined by Rs 4.83 lakh crore to Rs 424.84 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 429.67 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Sensex fell 844 pts to 76,535 and Nifty slipped 165 pts to 23,265, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as Zomato, M&M, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.80% in early deals. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and, HUL, TCS, Titan and NTPC were the sole gainers, rising 3.14%.

65 stocks hit 52-week highs

As many as 65 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 324 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,602 stocks traded, 757 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 2,724 stocks were trading in the red while 121 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 245 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in morning session. On the other hand, 122 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "Market will continue to be under pressure from the many strong headwinds. The blow out jobs data from the US with 2.56 lakh job creation in December against expectations of 1.65 lakhs means the rate cut expectations in 2025 is now down to one. With the unemployment in the US down to 4.1% the economy doesn’t need any stimulus. This good economic news is turning out to be bad news for markets which were discounting many rate cuts this year."

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 739 pts to 43,501, indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index too crashed 831 pts to 51,891 level.

FII-DII selloff

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2,254.68 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 3,961.92 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on Friday. Sensex closed 271.50 points higher at 71,657 and Nifty50 rose 73.90 points to end at 21,618.