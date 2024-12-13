Market crash in numbers: Rs 7 lakh cr wiped out as Sensex tanks 1,200 pts in early deals   

Sensex tanked over 1,200 pts in early deals on Friday amid broad-based selling in the equity market. Investor wealth declined by Rs 6.93 lakh crore to Rs 451.22 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 458.15 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Sensex fell 1207 pts to 80,082 and Nifty slipped 368 pts to 224,180, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Related Articles

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and M&M led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 3.23% in early deals. Bharti Airtle was the sole gainer, rising 1.5%.

177 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

Despite the weakness in market, as many as 177 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 27 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,888 stocks traded, 1,001 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 2,736 stocks were trading in the red while 151 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 220 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in early morning session. On the other hand, 223 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 620 pts to 47,195, indicating weakness in the broader market. The BSE small cap stock index slipped 767 pts to 56,358 level.

FII-DII selloff

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,560 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2646.65 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty ended on a negative note on Thursday. Sensex slipped 236 points, or 0.29% lower at 81,289 and Nifty50 declined 93 points, or 0.38%, to end at 24,548.70.