Market crash in numbers: Rs 8 lakh cr wiped out as Sensex tanks 1,100 pts, check details  

Sensex tanked 1,000 pts in early deals on Monday amid broad-based selling in the equity market. Investors resorted to panic selling as Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed the detection of two Chinese HMPV virus cases in a hospital in Bengaluru. Investor wealth declined by Rs 8.3 lakh crore to Rs 441.48 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 449.78 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Sensex fell 1124 pts to 78,090 and Nifty slipped 365 pts to 23,639, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as Tata Steel Ltd, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and M&M led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 3.33% in early deals. Titan, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the sole gainers, rising 1.15%.

159 stocks hit 52-week highs

Despite the weakness in market, as many as 159 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 54 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

Market breadth in red

Out of 4,081 stocks traded, 843 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 3089 stocks were trading in the red while 149 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 319 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in morning session. On the other hand, 239 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "The market is likely to be influenced by the negative factors impacting FII flows and some positive domestic factors which can support the market. The external macro construct continues to be unfavourable with the dollar index at 109 and the 10-year US bond yield at 4.62%. The FIIs are likely to continue selling till the yields decline and the dollar stabilises.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 713 pts to 46,222, indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index to crashed 1202 pts to 54,913 level.

FII-DII selloff

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 4,227 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 820.60 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

\Sensex and Nifty ended on a negative note on Friday. Sensex slipped 720 points to 79,223 and Nifty50 declined 183.90 points to end at 24,004.