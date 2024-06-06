Market in numbers: Rs 9 lakh crore mcap gain, FIIs sell-off, Sensex rally and more

Sensex and Nifty rose for the second straight session today as Lok Sabha Election results revealed BJP fell short of the majority mark of 272 seats. However, with TDP and JDU lending support to the PM Modi-led BJP for government formation, bulls are back in the market. Sensex zoomed 822 pts to 75,205 and Nifty gained 248.90 pts to 22,866 in early deals on Thursday. In the previous session too, the market saw a strong recovery with Sensex closing at 74,382, rising 2303 points and Nifty gaining 736 points to a high of 22,620.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers:

Sensex stocks in green

25 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. SBI, NTPC, PowerGrid, L&T, HCL Tech and Tata Steel led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 5.11% in early deals. HUL, Nestle, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma And M&M were the top losers falling up to 1.92%.

Investors gain Rs 9 lakh crore

Investor wealth rose by Rs 8.96 lakh crore to Rs 417.02 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 408.02 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on June 5.

94 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 94 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 32 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Thursday.

Market breadth in green

Of 3702 stocks, 2907 stocks were trading in the green. Around 646 stocks were trading in the red while 149 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, oil and gas and top gainers

Capital goods, oil and gas and metal shares led the gains on Dalal Street today. BSE capital goods, oil and gas and metal indices rose 3039 points, 1156 pts and 739 pts, respectively. All BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green today.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 246 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 148 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

Midcap, smallcap indices gain

BSE midcap index gained 1174 pts to 43,760, signaling bullishness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index rose 1513 pts to 47,790 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 5656.26 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 4555 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.