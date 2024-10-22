Market in numbers: Rs 9 lakh crore wiped out as Sensex, Nifty fall for second session

Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Tuesday as FIIs continued their selling spree in local equities in October. Selling by FIIs reached Rs 88,244 crore by October 21, as per NSDL data. Also, profit-booking was expected as the market was trading with expensive valuations, said analysts. Investor wealth declined by Rs 9.2 lakh crore to Rs 444.45 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 453.65 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

The benchmark indices closed lower for the second straight session today. Sensex ended 930 pts lower at 80,220 and Nifty fell to a two month low at 24,472, down 309 pts on Tuesday. The stock market saw across the board sell-off today.

Stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Power Grid, SBI, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Maruti and L&T were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.79%. ICICI Bank was the sole gainer on Sensex, rising 0.67%.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers.

Nifty stocks in red

47 Nifty stocks ended in the red. BEL, M&M, Coal India, Adani Enterprises and SBI were the top losers on Nifty, falling up to 3.79%. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red today.

Sectoral indices crash

Capital goods, consumer durables and auto indices were the top losers falling 2091 points, 1552 pts and 1313 pts on BSE, respectively.

159 stocks hit 52-week lows

As many as 159 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. On the other hand, 168 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE.

Mid cap , small cap stocks roiled

While BSE midcap index sinked 1190 pts to 45,974, the small cap index plummeted 2118 pts to 53,530.

Market breadth in red

Of 4058 stocks traded, 557 stocks ended in the green. Around 3,430 stocks ended in the red while 71 stocks remained unchanged.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 13 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market crashed today. On the other hand, only three shares hit their lower circuit limits, signaling weak sentiment in the market.

FIIs net sellers

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2261.83 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 3225.91 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous close

Sensex shed 73.48 points to settle at 81,151. Nifty 50 slipped 73 points to 24,781.