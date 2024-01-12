Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs; investor wealth jumps over Rs 2.76L cr

Domestic stocks rose sharply in fag-end deals on Friday to scale their record high levels. The surge was supported by gains in technology, state-owned lenders and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 1,000 points to hit a lifetime high of 72,720.96, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved around 281 points to trade at an all-time peak of 21,928.25. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 2.76 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and SBI lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 2.76 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 2.76 lakh crore to Rs 373.24 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 370.47 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

477 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 477 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Abbott India, Amber, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals, Avanti Feeds, Bank of India, BBTC, Bikaji, BLS, Birlasoft, Coforge and DLF hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 6 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,212 stocks in the green

Out of 3,870 stocks, 2,212 stocks were seen advancing. 1,543 stocks were declining, while 115 stocks remained unchanged.

Avanti Feeds, Firstsource Solutions & Infibeam Avenues jump up to 15%

Stocks such as Avanti Feeds, Firstsource Solutions, Infibeam Avenues, Infosys, Sonata Software, Eclerx, IRFC, Union Bank, Vaibhav Global and Bank of India surged as much as 14.80 per cent.

IT, PSU banks & energy among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, SBI, Wipro and Airtel lifted the indices higher. Infy, TCS, ICICI and Reliance alone contributed positively to the around 643-point climb.

On NSE, 11 out of the 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the NSE index by rising 5.03 per cent, 2.42 per cent and 1.36 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto slipped 0.51 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 865 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,607.08 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.

