Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs: Investor wealth jumps Rs 5.83L cr; Inox Wind, Paisalo Digital & GSFC surge up to 13%

Domestic stocks continued with their strong upward march in afternoon deals on Monday. The massive surge was supported by gains in banks, financials and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rallied 1,437 points to hit an all-time high of 68,918.22, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 435 points up to trade at a fresh record peak of 20,702.65. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that around Rs 5.83 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Tourbro (L&T), Reliance Industries and SBI lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 5.83 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 5.83 lakh crore to Rs 343.51 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 337.67 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

417 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 417 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as 360 One Wam, ABB India, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Electronics and Bharat Forge hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 32 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,468 stocks in the green

Out of 3,966 stocks, 2,468 stocks were seen advancing on BSE. 1,304 stocks were declining, while 194 stocks remained unchanged.

Inox Wind, Paisalo Digital & GSFC jump up to 13%

Stocks such as Inox Wind, Paisalo Digital, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, IFCI and Adani Green Energy surged as much as 12.63 per cent.

Banks, financial & energy stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Reliance, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement. HDFC, ICICI, L&T and RIL alone contributed positively to the around 706-point climb.

On NSE, 12 out of the 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the NSE index by rising 2.64 per cent, 2.33 per cent and 3.21 per cent, respectively. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare shed 0.39 per cent and 0.16 per cent, each.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,589.61 crore of shares on a net basis last Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 1,448.08 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.

